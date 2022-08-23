Article source: Health and Beauty WeChat Official Account

Original title: A local smear method to improve the sense of plain makeup and eliminate pigmentation spots by subtraction!

Author: HB

Applying a thick foundation or concealer can indeed cover up dark spots, but it is likely to make people look old. Here, we teach you a more natural way to cover up.

Hair and makeup artist Ms. Hirose ATSUKO said: “When applying makeup, first apply foundation to the cheek triangle where the pigmentation is more prominent, and the key point is not to apply too much.” It is best to choose a liquid or emulsion foundation that can add luster to the skin.

Apply foundation all over your face, and the contours will look overpainted. As long as you can cover the triangular part of the cheek, you can apply a little less of the remaining part, or it doesn’t matter.

To use a concealer that covers dark spots, Ms. Hirose explains: “Mix blush and foundation to make a ‘pigmentation blush’ and apply it to the cheeks for a rosy, radiant complexion that kills two birds with one stone. Use your fingers Tap and apply evenly on the belly, and you can achieve a natural makeup.” The amount of application will not be too much, and the skin will be radiant and more beautiful!

The most obvious location of the stain is the triangle area from under the eyes to the cheekbones. Apply foundation from here for better coverage. In addition, it can make the skin ruddy, and the “Smudge-covering blush method” can also improve the pigmentation and dullness.

Apply foundation in three places high on the cheekbones, extending from the inside of the face outwards.

After mixing a small amount of foundation and blush on the back of your hand, tap it on the spot.

Orange-based blushes are easier to blend with your skin tone.

Different products will have different effects when applying base makeup and makeup. Choosing the right makeup can also solve problems such as large pores and dark circles.

If the foundation with complementary color effect is applied too much, it will easily make the complexion look unnatural. If you pay attention to the color of your face, you can choose a foundation that has strong moisturizing power but has no color in itself. Apply an even layer on the face for better makeup effect.

Apply an appropriate amount of foundation on the cheeks and above the nose, spread evenly over the entire face, especially around the nose needs to be carefully applied.

For the pores formed by loose skin, you can lift the skin up with one hand, and at the same time use the belly of your fingers to apply foundation to the pores to fill the pores. It can be applied in circles from all directions around the nose to bury pores and unevenness.

Apply foundation on pores by stroking your face with the belly of your fingers. Be careful not to use too much force.

Powder is easier to stick to where it was originally applied, so when applying powder, it’s best to start from the outside to prevent whitening in the center. Also remember to knead the puff before applying to make the powder evenly attached to it.

Apply powder from the outside of your cheeks to prevent hair from sticking to your face after applying makeup.

Concealer can cover dark circles with just one swipe, and it is especially suitable for touch-up when going out. But if you apply it too thickly, it will make the wrinkles more visible. Therefore, it is best to choose the type with good ductility and gloss.

Draw three lines under the eyes with three strokes. Gently tap with your ring finger to spread evenly.

Popular matte blush BEHAVE smoke powder bean paste, low-saturated smoke pink, lining the skin and whitening, soft and matte texture, showing a smooth skin and soft focus makeup effect, softening the contour of the cheekbones, creating a slightly drunk atmosphere; fine glitter blush DEEP THROAT Soft Golden Peach is as pink as half-ripe peach, with its own soft golden highlights, delicate and silky powder, natural softness on the face, and a sweet blush on the cheeks.

Xiuyahan Translucent White Jade Mirror Pad Liquid Foundation

Using LG mirror pad patent, it can effectively block the contact between liquid foundation and external air, reduce volatilization as much as possible, and can accurately take the amount, easy to use. Anti-wrinkle, whitening, sun protection, the three functions are integrated multi-functional air cushion, the makeup is simplified, and the skin is less burdened.

CPB skin key light translucent white glow makeup primer

Contains “smart light sensing technology” and “smart color control technology” to make the makeup more three-dimensional and the base makeup more docile; the “bright white skin formula” is used to improve skin pigmentation and make the skin more translucent and white; add brand soul skin care ingredients “Brightening revitalizing essence” strengthens the skin barrier and softens the skin texture, making the base makeup more lasting and moisturizing.

Maybelline Nude Radiance Cream

Using the breakthrough formula – water burst coloring technology, the texture of the product is moist and moist, and you can enjoy the makeup experience like a skin care product with a touch of water. It is not tedious to apply makeup with bare hands, and the effect of natural brightening and even skin tone can be quickly obtained. Whether it is a student party, makeup novice or sports people, it can be easily controlled.

Guerlain Gold Diamond Repair Air Cushion Liquid Foundation

The new texture imparts a soft-focus glow to the skin and deeply suppresses shine. Excellent coverage keeps skin looking flawless for 24 hours. Protects flawless skin, radiates golden and soft light.

The light-textured, delicate and silky loose powder not only doesn’t feel heavy on the skin, but also blends easily with makeup for a natural, soft matte finish. This “Best Beauty Product” loose powder has a non-reflective formula with a soft-focus finish to subtly reduce the appearance of fine lines and blemishes.