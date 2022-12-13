Home Entertainment Do you go to the cinema? The Chinese version of “Avatar 2” is screened domestically, dubbed by Deng Chao and Sun Li.
Do you go to the cinema? The Chinese version of "Avatar 2" is screened domestically, dubbed by Deng Chao and Sun Li.

Do you go to the cinema? The Chinese version of “Avatar 2” is screened domestically, dubbed by Deng Chao and Sun Li.

Do you go to the cinema? “Avatar 2” Chinese version dubbed by Deng Chao and Sun Li cried

On December 16, “Avatar 2” will be released in China. Will you really go to the cinema to watch it?

On December 12, this sci-fi masterpiece produced by Disney Pictures, co-produced by 20th Century Pictures and Lightstorm Entertainment of the United States held a grand premiere ceremony in China at Shanghai Disney Resort.Deng Chao and Sun Li, who acted as the Chinese dubbing for the film, came to the scene and shared with the media and audience their feelings about watching the film and their experience in performing with voice this time.

This time “Avatar: The Way of Water” will be screened in China covering five projection systems: China Giant Screen, CINITY, Dolby Vision, Digital IMAX3D, and Digital 3D. The Walt Disney Grand Theater where the premiere ceremony is held is technically supported by China Film’s proprietary CINITY playback system, which creatively integrates 4K, 3D, high brightness, high frame rate, high dynamic range, wide color gamut, and immersive sound High and new technologies in the seven film projection fields.

At the European Film Expo CineEurope held in June this year, 20th Century Films has used the CINITY system to screen a special segment of “Avatar: The Way of Water”. Director Cameron himself is full of praise for this.

This time, in addition to the original version of the English dialogue, there is a Chinese dubbed version with the voices of Deng Chao, Sun Li, Huang Xuan, and Zhang Ziyi, and Deng Chao even revealed: “When I watched the sample, I just cried a few times in the middle. But Sun Li’s eyes turned red from crying after watching it.”

See also  The movie "Hometown" showing the touching story on the road of rural revitalization was praised by the audience in the provincial capital - Xinhua English.news.cn

PS: Is “Avatar: The Way of Water” so touching?

Do you go to the cinema?

