With the colder days, the fireplaces and salamanders begin to light up to bring heat to the home. Many people who have these heating elements reuse the waste, that is, the ashes, to fertilize the plants.

However, it is not recommended to use ashes indiscriminately as fertilizer for plants. Although wood ash contains nutrients, it can also have negative effects on soil and plant growth.

Do you use wood ash to fertilize plants? there is something you are doing wrong

Wood ash is not a fertilizer and has no business in garden or garden beds. That’s how categorical the experts are.

It is true that ash contains nutrients such as calcium, magnesium and phosphorus and, above all, a lot of potassium. And that its very high pH of between 11 and 13 can neutralize acid soils. However, all this is not necessarily good for the garden and its plants.

And it is that, the experts point out, the nutrients are, in part, present in very high quantities, for example potassium. Additionally, the ashes may contain harmful substances such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, zinc, mercury, chromium, and copper.

And this is true even for ash from untreated trees, since they absorb these substances from the air and soil. To this is added that the combustion of wood produces new pollutants such as chromates, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and dioxins.

If all these substances reach the garden soil through the ash, they also end up on the fruit, vegetables and other plants grown there.

Even the characteristic of ash to be able to neutralize acid soils can have negative effects. If it falls on soils that already have a pH of seven or higher, they become more alkaline. This would have the consequence that important micronutrients such as iron remain retained in the soil and cannot be absorbed by the plants, which will therefore suffer from its lack.

Therefore, the advice of the experts is: do not distribute even small amounts of ash in the garden. To dispose of it, once it has cooled, throw it away.

Ash from the wood stove should not be used as compost in the garden. (Christin Klose/DPA)

How to fertilize plants with natural fertilizers

Instead of using ashes in a manner, it is recommended to use organic fertilizers or fertilizers specifically formulated for the needs of plants. These products tend to be more balanced in nutrients and help maintain a favorable environment for healthy plant growth.

These are some of the most recommended homemade organic fertilizers for plants due to their benefits for the soil and crops, and also for their ease of obtaining and applying them.