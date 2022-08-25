ROME – All crazy for SUVs. New or used Sport utility vehicles are currently the most requested vehicles on the market and their growth shows no signs of slowing down. In sales in Europe almost one in two new cars (45.5%) is an SUV and in used SUVs up to 10 years of age reach 36.7%, while those up to 5 years old 40.7% . In the wake of this success, the experts of the large European marketplace for the online sale of used vehicles have selected five SUV models with low purchase and management costs, while satisfying the space needs of the average family.



BMW X1

“Finding a cheap SUV would not have been too difficult, if we had been satisfied with smaller cars such as the Peugeot 2008 or the Skoda Kamiq but we were only looking for models capable of taking a family of 4 on vacation – explains Antonio Gentile, country manager. by Carvago Italia – As search parameters we have set a price of 28,000 euros, a mileage up to 99,000 km and a maximum age of 5 years and among the equipment at least cruise control and parking sensors and for low consumption, up to 5 liters per 100 km.



Mazda CX-5

Yes, realistically, these cars will sell like hot cakes, if only because they were still homologated according to the more benevolent Nedc methodology, which in recent years has been gradually replaced by the more “severe” Wltp measurement cycle. But the advantage of a uniform consumption measurement methodology is that the individual models can be compared with each other, and these are simply more efficient than other cars homologated in the same period with the same procedure ”.



Toyora Rav4

The list of Carvago.com therefore includes a premium model such as the Bmw X1 20d xDrive Steptronic, 190 Hp, with automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive (4.9 l / 100 km) and for those who are satisfied with less power, there is the 18d which is even cheaper (from 4.3 l / 100 km) and with 150 Hp. Then we find the Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D from 150 Hp (starting from 5.0 l / 100 km) with a diesel engine with a generous displacement of 2.2 liters which has the particularity of the touchscreen that does not work while driving, because the house believes that it is not safe and that the on-board system must be operated with the controller between the seats.



Nissan Qashqai

Then there is space for the 115 HP Nissan Qashqai 1.5 dCi (starting from 3.8 l / 100 km), the “urban crossover”, which has met with enormous success throughout Europe. The 1.3 petrol version would also be included in the selection parameters, but due to the weight of the car, the 1.5 dCi diesel unit was more suitable, within the limits even with the automatic gearbox (4.4 l / 100 km). The list also includes the 130 HP (4.2 l / 100 km) Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi which, like the smallest 2008 and the largest 5008, does not offer all-wheel drive. The 1.5 diesel engine is lively and consumption remains low even in combination with the automatic gearbox. Carvago.com’s list of specialists closes with the 197 hp Toyota Rav4 2.5 Hybrid (starting at 4.9 l / 100 km), and although a diesel-powered version would meet the selection criteria, its largest competitive advantage is the hybrid powertrain. However, only the versions of the previous generation, offered until 2018, fall within the price limit.