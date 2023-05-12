Do you want to continue to show the lower limit? Yoo Ya-in was summoned again and was absent from the No Show on the grounds that there were “too many reporters watching”! – KSD Korean Star Net (star)

star



Actor Yoo Ya-in (real name Yan Hongzhi), who was summoned by the police for investigation due to suspicion of drug abuse, was supposed to participate in the second investigation on November 11, but he said that when he came to the neighborhood, he found that there were too many reporters watching and felt too much pressure, so he turned around and left. absent from this survey. He has already given the public a bad impression, is he still accumulating negative images?

(Source: TVDaily)

Since March this year, Liu Yaren was summoned by the police again after two months on suspicion of drug abuse. He was originally investigated for abusing propofol, but after a rigorous test, he was found to have positive reactions to other various drugs. , causing an uproar.

(Source: TVDaily)

On March 24, Yoo Ah-in was supposed to be under investigation for the first time, but his legal representative stated that the suspect’s summons should be conducted in a private manner, but Yoo Ah-in was summoned publicly, so he asked the police to adjust the date of attendance. So on March 27, he conducted a 12-hour investigation. When he stepped out of the police station, he also told the reporters present that he would deeply reflect on himself. However, as the friends around him have recently changed from witnesses to suspects under investigation, people feel that the situation is a bit serious.

(Source: TVDaily)

Because of this, Yoo Ah In had to accept the second investigation, but he said that although he had arrived at the gate of the police station by car, he saw a lot of media watching, so he took the car and turned around directly on the grounds that “there were too many media and felt very pressured”. He left and unilaterally canceled this investigation. This is also a rare No Show situation in history. Although Yoo Ah In faced the media after the first investigation and said that he would cooperate honestly with the investigation, but now due to the pressure from many reporters, he canceled the investigation on his own to let everyone treat him well. Sensitivity fell to the bottom again.

(Source: TVDaily)

