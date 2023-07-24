Doctor, former Minister of Solidarity and vice mayor: Daniel Passerini, the new mayor of Córdoba

The name of Daniel Passerini took this Sunday, July 23, a political flight when confirming his Triumph as the new mayor of the City of Córdobabut he has an intense filming behind him as a public official in different municipal and provincial positions.

The current vice mayor of the provincial capital was born on March 9, 1965 in Cruz Alta, a town where he was community chief between 1999 and 2005.

His first term in his hometown coincided with the landing of José Manuel de la Sota to the provincial management, which broke the hegemony that radicalism had since the return of democracy.

Doctor by profession and member of the Justicialista PartyHe turned early to politics and at the age of 30 he was elected councilor of the city where he was born.

The political career of Daniel Passerini

In 2005, in the midst of his second term as mayor of Cruz AltaPasserini was summoned by De la Sota to lead the Ministry of Solidaritya position he held until December 2007, when he took office as provincial legislator after having headed the list for the department of Marcos Juárez.

There he was appointed head of the block of the Unión por Córdoba party, the Lasotista coalition that included the PJ of that province. Although he was re-elected on the bench, he did not continue in the Legislature beyond 2011 because he was once again summoned by De la Sota to head the Ministry of Social Development, where he remained until the end of 2015.

With the arrival of Juan Schiaretti to the Governorate, he returned to the provincial Legislature until in May 2019 accompanied Martín Llaryora in the formula that would win the elections for the mayor of Córdoba Capital. In this way, Passerini presided over the Deliberative Council of the city.

After four years of waiting alongside Llaryora (who was elected governor of the province less than a month ago) now, after defeating Rodrigo de Loredo In the elections, he has to go one step further and assume the reins of the Cordoba capital, the biggest challenge he has had to face up to now in his political career.

