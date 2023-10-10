Doctor Strange, sixty years of Marvel (psychedelic) magic

If you feel tormented by dark demons, ghosts or other supernatural presences, you can go to a house in Greenwich Village in New York. Often the home is invisible, but if you really need help you will be able to find it. An oriental servant, Wong, will guide you into the Sancta Sanctorum of Doctor Stephen Strange, a magician (he calls himself the ‘Master of the Mystic Arts’) who will fight the demonic beings who persecute you.

Created in 1963, sixty years ago, by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the same authors of Spider-Man, despite being part of the Marvel Universe, Doctor Strange is quite different from the aforementioned Spider-Man and the various Avengers, Hulk or -Men, he’s a sorcerer, not a superhero.

Like his paper colleagues, however, he is a tormented character: a brilliant, rich and arrogant surgeon, due to a car accident that injured his hands, he is no longer able to operate. He goes to the Himalayas in search of the wise Ancient One, who does not heal him but changes him for the better: he becomes his disciple, discovers humility and studies the mystical arts, becoming a magician. Returning to his homeland, he fights beings from other dimensions such as Dormammu, Nightmare, the lord of the dream world, or Mordo, a former follower of the Ancient One who chose Evil.

Lee and Ditko were in their forties at the time (and in the Sixties the motto ‘Don’t believe anyone over thirty’ applies), but the series is in almost magical harmony with the counterculture of the period. Over time Lee and Ditko build a coherent mythology (with beings like Agamotto – the Eye of Agamotto that Strange has is a powerful talisman – the trinity of Vishanti) between the nineteenth-century theosophy of Madame Blavatsky and the oriental mysticism so in vogue at the time.

From a graphic point of view, Doctor Strange, not Spider-Man, is Ditko’s true masterpiece.

The magician travels into arcane and bizarre worlds made unforgettable by the designer’s pencils, worlds that recall the paintings of Salvador Dalì (his disciple and lover Clea comes from one of these worlds) and faces monstrous beings that seem to have come directly from the stories of Howard Phillips Lovecraft (probably among the authors’ sources of inspiration).

The series becomes an icon for the psychedelic culture of the time and is mentioned in various songs (such as ‹‹Cymbaline›› by Pink Floyd), after all Strange lives in Greenwich Village, a neighborhood of New York artists which in the 1950s had been the basis of the Beat Generation.

‹‹Readers of Doctor Strange were convinced that the authors of the series used drugs, because the demons and the absurd dimensions of the stories reminded them of the visions that hallucinogenic mushrooms or LSD gave them›› recalled Roy Thomas, arm Lee’s right hand and his successor to the texts of the series.

And instead Lee and Ditko are totally alien to any type of drug: the latter, then, as a follower of Ayn Rand’s objectivism, has always been fiercely opposed to beatniks and the like and when years later the editor Ralph Macchio compliments him, jokingly, for having “converted an entire generation to hallucinogens” he is horrified.

Perhaps precisely because they didn’t use drugs, the two managed to intercept (and influence) pop culture.

Strange al cinema

A Harry Potter for adults. This is how ‹‹Doctor Strange›› was presented in 2016 (for years Marvel has wanted its characters with the original names in films, so even the most banal translations such as ‹‹Captain America›› and ‹‹Doctor Strange›› disappear) , directed by Scott Derrickson and starring a great nerd icon like Benedict Cumberbatch (previously ‹‹Sherlock›› in the series that brought the detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle from the Victorian Era into the 21st Century and the enemy of Kirk and co. Khan in ‹‹Star Trek Into Darkness››).

The film is aware of the series’ relationship with oriental beatnik culture and makes fun of it. ‹‹ So you’ve joined a cult ›› her friend-lover-colleague Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) tells Strange about her when he talks to her about the Ancient One and her acolytes.

Thanks to digital special effects, the absurd worlds designed by Ditko and subsequent authors of the character are displayed in a truly evocative way. Cumberbatch is definitely suited to the magician, haughty if also ironic, and returns to play him in ‹‹Thor: Ragnarok›› (2017), ‹‹Avengers: Infinity War›› (2018), ‹‹Avengers: Endgame›› (2019) , ‹‹Spider-Man: No Way Home›› (2021), and in ‹‹Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness›› (2022) which with its ambiguous ending (in which Clea, played by Charlize Theron, is introduced) heralds future developments of what, after Robert Downey Junior’s farewell to Iron Man and Chris Evans to Captain America and the increasingly comical-demented version of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, is one of the few truly charismatic characters left in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

