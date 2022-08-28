Original title: Documentary “Discovery Atlas” documentary material 1080P download

Humanities History Documentary “Discovery Atlas” English Chinese Characters Blu-ray HD Humanities Documentary Download-Documentary Material 1080P Download

Over the next five years, this impressive series of narrative documentaries will travel to some of the oldest and most diverse countries in the world, focusing on their rich and diverse cultural, geographic and natural phenomena. With the world premiere of the wonderful album “Map of the Kingdoms: China” on the Discovery Channel, our journey officially begins on October 14th. Immediately after China, the wonderful albums “Pictures of Nations: Italy”, “Pictures of Nations: Brazil” and “Pictures of Nations: Australia” will also explore exotic localities and customs respectively.

“The series of ‘Nations in Pictures’ aims to create the most comprehensive visual record of the world’s history, civilization, geography, industry, technology and people,” said John Hendry, founder and chairman of Discovery Communications.

Bringing incredible depth and scale to the most captivating countries, the series of albums Illustrated by Nations captures Discovery’s core content: creative storytelling and the joy of learning new things. It is our hope that this project will lead to greater understanding and discovery of the world as we broadcast our series “Book of Nations” through the company’s global media and educational platforms. “

The series of albums “The Book of Nations” is Discovery Communications’ most ambitious global project to date, spanning all of the company’s divisions. Discovery Discovery Channel is responsible for the world premiere of the series of albums “The Book of Nations” in more than 170 countries and regions. Discovery HD Channel will also broadcast each episode, using the latest high-definition technology to present each episode with stunning picture quality. nation.

The production companies of the Discovery Discovery Channel series album “The Book of Nations” are: Lion TV, with Cassian Harrison as executive producer (China); Atlantic Productions, with Anthony Geffen as executive producer (Italy); Horna Peters serves as executive producer (Brazil); Beyond Productions, Jeff Fitzpatrick serves as executive producer (Australia). The Discovery Channel is executive produced by Maureen Lemuel.

Program Introduction of the Wonderful Series Album “Pictures of the Nations”

Maps of the Nations: China

There are 1.3 billion stories in China today. The audience will join grain farmers, who are cultivating the land that their ancestors have cultivated for 18 centuries; Shaolin monks, who are teaching 500-year-old cultivation techniques. Audiences will also share dreams, a 12-year-old gymnastics star who is eager to win an Olympic gold medal; a Shanghai real estate tycoon is exploring how life at the foot of the Great Wall faces the collision of tradition and modernity.

Chronicles of the Nations: Italy Six stories intertwined, “Map of the Nations: Italy” shows people’s love for their hometown, family, fashion and passion. From jockeys competing in the fastest horse races in the world, to ex-fishermen setting freestyle records off the coast of Sicily, to the Missoni family’s fashion world and the tireless efforts of Venetian gondoliers to stay home, we’ll breathe and experience Italy’s wonders Great view. Maps of the Nations: Brazil Brazil is a pleasant and comfortable country, full of contradictions and opportunities. Where else could a pauper turn into a prince and the world’s biggest party could turn into a serious game? Maps of the Nations: Brazil will reveal one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the world, exploring all kinds of quirky stories, from the Amazon River smuggling experience to the helicopter traffic in São Paulo. Country Maps: Australia It is one of the youngest countries on earth, but at the same time has one of the oldest indigenous peoples. Australia is such a land of such contrasts. What is fascinating about this country is its mix of desolation and abundance, from the harsh and hard life in the interior to the fertile and productive fields of the coast. See also From 3999 yuan!Xiaomi Mi 12S series officially released_Pro_Price_Support Maps of the Nations: Mexico Mexico is a country with a long history of religions and traditions. This film follows the lives of a cliff diver named La Quebradra, a wrestler named Hombre sin Nombre, and a chef named Martha Ortiz Chapa, and takes you to Halloween in Mexico And All Souls Day, experience the religions and traditions of Mexico. Maps of the Nations: South Africa South Africa has undergone tremendous changes in recent years, and the apartheid civil war caused by the oppression of the majority of blacks by a minority of whites has gone away, in exchange for today’s peace and democracy. The most surprising thing is that in the process of this transformation, there are few armed conflicts. In the 1994 presidential election, Mandela came to the fore without major conflict, and the result was blessed by countries around the world. Looking to the future, there are still infinite challenges ahead, but South Africans have a consistent love for this land and country. Discovery Humanities Map: South Africa leads the audience to carefully examine this vast and complex country, to understand South Africa’s thirst for peaceful identity after experiencing violent repression in the past, its ambition to seek wealth and prosperity in the modern world, and to protect the country’s rich natural resources s hard work Maps of the Nations: India In the mysterious land of India, people of different identities, races and regions share the same love for life, belief and their endless vitality. After watching such a documentary, you will know that life is everywhere and everywhere: life is in the unbearable residential area in the center of the city, life is in the flood against the high tide, life is in the chanting of the religious school, life is based on In a new family where a traditional wedding begins, life is in that strong Indian spice… See also Greco to ITS students on Tourism: "Entering the Egyptian Museum will be free" Maps of the Nations: Egypt The place to be introduced in this episode of Discovery Humanities Map is the cradle of ancient civilization. This is Egypt, and Egyptians and Egypt have existed for 5,000 years. They share honor, discipline, joy, hope and acceptance. The legacy of the Egyptians is at the heart of Egypt. Thrives in the fertile soil of the Nile. This episode explores the life of the Egyptians and their ancient past in detail. Maps of the Nations: France France is influencing the world in an unprecedented way, and this film interprets France from multiple perspectives. From popular jogging and urban rock climbing; from bomb defuse operations; or traditional activities like snacking and watching fireworks. In every aspect of life, new fashion trends are brewing in France. Chronicles of the Nations: Japan This episode of Chronicles of the Kingdoms of Japan focuses on how Japanese people integrate life into the four seasons and how traditional culture has been passed down. This film introduces the training career of a geisha, the life of a fisherman, a group of divers, two schoolgirls chasing fashion, a family who like to play with robots and a tattoo artist. Maps of the Nations: Russia Russia is a reborn country, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, people feel they enjoy freedoms unimaginable 20 years ago. For some, the export of oil and gas has brought untold wealth, and for many, it’s a wonderful new world. With more than 140 million people coming from ice and snow, the Russians believe their time has come, and this is the country they see. [Source of this article: Documentary Tribe]Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: