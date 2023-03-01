Home Entertainment Documentary “Frontier” co-produced by Vatican media wins “Valentina Pedicini” award – Vatican News
The documentary “Border”, produced by Vatican Media and about female volunteers on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, won the Italian Film Journalist Award.

(Vatican News Network)Documentary “Kordon” (meaning “border” in Ukrainian), co-produced by Centro Televisivo Vaticano and directed by Italian director Alice Tommasini in Italy “Valentina Pedicini” film reporter Awarded the Silver Ribbon Award in the 2023 selection. This documentary, known as “Ukrainian Women’s Brave Resistance Journey”, tells the story of five female volunteers accepting refugees on the border between Ukraine and Hungary. The documentary has also won awards at the British Film Festival, where it had its European premiere.

“Valentina Pedicini” Award
This year marks the third edition of the “Valentina Pedicini” award, which commemorates the keen eye of the female director Valentina Pedicini, who passed away untimely in 2020, with works such as ” Dal profondo (Dal profondo), Dove cadono le ombre (Where the shadows fall) etc.

