The documentary “One Hundred Million”, which fully shows the behind-the-scenes shooting of the films “Changjin Lake” and “Changjin Lake Water Gate Bridge”, will be released in theaters nationwide on November 18. The documentary rarely releases many unexposed feature films. It reproduces the sweat, tears, bitterness and joy of the soldiers of the Seventh Company represented by the Wu family brothers played by Wu Jing and Yi Yang Qianxi on the set. The original pictures of the filming process of many films were also exposed for the first time, and the original appearance of the filming process before the special effects production of the “Changjin Lake” series of films will be shown to the audience. The title of the film comes from the names of the protagonists Wu’s brothers, and behind this movie that has created countless records, it actually embodies the unity and efforts of “ten million” Chinese filmmakers.

Previously, the creators of the films “Changjin Lake” and “Changjin Lake’s Water Gate Bridge” both said in an interview that the film presented the most fierce and brutal battle in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, and the process of filming the film was also like a thrilling “fighting”. Due to the limitation of time and other factors, many wonderful scenes have not been cut into the “Changjin Lake” series of films. These precious scenes will be exposed for the first time in the documentary: In Wu Wanli’s memories, what kind of brother Wu Qianli did to him entrust? After the encounter at a private house in the middle of the mountain, Yu Congrong was covered in bean paste that had been knocked over when he was fighting with the enemy. What kind of reaction did Lei Gong have when he saw it? These episodes will lead the audience back to the film and see the vivid Seventh Company soldiers again.

When the films “Changjin Lake” and “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” were released, the shocking and realistic special effects in the films left a deep impression on the audience. The most “original” pictures during the filming process are presented to the audience, allowing the audience to see how a war epic blockbuster “rises from the ground.” The film’s true restoration of the battlefield against the US aided Korea has also deeply moved the audience, whether it is the creation of the environment with blizzards and swirling wars, or the bloody battle damage, the elegant props of the era, or the embodiment of the tactics of the year, all of which reflect the rigorousness of the crew. meticulous. “One Hundred Million” also recorded these truths. For example, director Chen Kaige asked Wu Wanli’s clothing to be a little bigger first, and then gradually fit in order to reflect the growth of this young man. Every detail can be considered.”

The release of “One Hundred Million” is also precisely because Bona Films presents the hard work and progress of Chinese filmmakers to the audience, and once again cheers for Chinese films. I hope that this full force in the “Changjin Lake” series of films will be achieved with great success. The spirit of going to the film industry has moved every worker in the Chinese film industry, and everyone united as one to inject strength into the industry.

