Dødheimsgard – Black Current Medium – Album Review

Dødheimsgard – Black Current Medium

Origin: Norway

Release: 14.04.2023

Label: Peaceville Records

Duration: 01:09:58

Genre: Avantgarde Black Metal, Avantgarde Metal, Prog Rock

When looking back at the avant-garde black metal scene in Norway, the albums of Mayhem, Grand Declaration of War and Wolves, Madrigal of the Night a. However, recent history has produced some of the best output in the genre. Dødheimsgard´s, The Umbra Omega was a musical revelation in 2015 and was one of my absolute highlights that year.

So now, a full eight years later, my full attention is on their latest output. What does this intelligent band have around the legendary frontman Vicotnik now in her broad musical quiver? So much in advance: It is filled with creativity and my enthusiasm knows no bounds.

An empty space and building blocks of reality

The entry into the album already suggests great deeds. A Melter is an imaginative tour into a world of pain and melancholy. The ten-minute epic is a rich combination of industrial black metal, synth prog rock a la Pink Floyd and the idiosyncratic style that is known from Dødheimsgard knows. The special feature is that despite the diverse styles, a catchiness is maintained.

The Norwegians get down to business progressively and innovatively. The Pain of the Mindspinner is peppered with complex guitar work that hovers between the genre worlds. For me a piece that perfectly describes Avantgarde Metal / Black Metal. In addition, the grotesquely diverse singing of Victonik new standards. Everything sounds like he’s telling a story vividly.

Brilliant frenzy and soulful atmosphere

If you want to slip away into other spheres and also feel like swinging the psychedelic dance leg, you should go to the outstanding one Interstellar Nexus close your eyes tightly, stand in the middle of the room and enjoy this musical masterpiece to the fullest. Normally I’m not very into this direction, but in connection with this album it’s total madness. In between I ask myself how the guys come up with such a crazy mix? On the next track It Does not Follow my thought gets stronger. Here the Norwegian easy-listening bar mix jazz with unerring modern black metal and create an unbridled beast. We’re talking pure genius here.

The line between confusion and fear is thin

The melancholy culminates in a piano intermission named Voyager, which is second to none and heralds the next phase of the album. With Hello The album allows for sublime moments and broad soundscapes, which has characteristics of a typical Nordic anthem. Crazy how all songs play with the listener’s feelings. If you adjust to one direction, the next unexpected blow will follow. Hereinafter The Empty Cold Morke merciless black metal is celebrated, which in the middle mutates into a dark synth-pop number. This song shows that the band doesn’t stick to any conventions. True to the motto: Thoughts are free!

The latter is also the track Abyss Perihelion Transit HERE to note. A song that convinces with twists and its unusual song structure. It is noticeable that in almost every song a background choir always sings an inspiring “Uuuuhhhuuuuhh”, this runs like a red thread through the album and therefore makes me assume that it is a concept album.

For the spooky conclusion then provides the beautiful Eternal rest, whose cinematic piano melodies, lamentations and cello parts cause wet eyes and goosebumps. In addition, the album is crowned by a masterful sound. I am more than speechless because of this masterpiece.

Conclusion

Dødheimsgard´s Black Medium Current is from now on called by me as a new reference work when it comes to modern avant-garde Black Metal. For me personally it’s the best album of the last five years. 70 minutes of ingenious, innovative music paired with an extraordinary character. I would like to give more than full marks as that is not possible – a brilliant one 10 / 10



Line Up

Vicotnik – vocals, guitar

LE Måløy – Bass

Tommy “Guns” Thunberg – Gitarre

Myrvoll – drums



Tracklist

01.Et Smelter

02. The Pain of the Mindspinner

03. Interstellar Nexus

04. It Does Not Follow

05. Voyager

06. Hello

07. The Empty Cold Morke

08. Abyss Perihelion Transit

09. Eternal Rest



