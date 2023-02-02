Aug 7, 2020
In this episode originally from Criteria: The Catholic Film
Podcast, Thomas asks attorney and scholar Louis Karlin whether
Robert Bolt’s play and film A Man for All
Seasons accurately depict St. Thomas More’s views on the
rights of conscience, and his motives for martyrdom.
More’s involvement in the prosecution of heretics is also
examined: even if More was a martyr of conscience, is it accurate
to call him a champion of religious freedom? One thing is certain:
the portrayal by Hilary Mantel and others of More as a torturer of
heretics is false.
Links
The Center for Thomas More Studies https://thomasmorestudies.org/
Lecture by Richard Rex critiquing the historical fiction of
Hilary Mantel, “More the villain and Cromwell the
hero?” https://ionainstitute.ie/thomas-more-thomas-cromwell-and-wolf-hall/
William Marshner, “Human dignity and
Traditional Teaching on Church and State” https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?id=8778
Thomas Pink, “Conscience and Coercion” https://www.firstthings.com/article/2012/08/conscience-and-coercion
Louis W. Karlin and David R. Oakley, Inside the Mind of
Thomas More: The Witness of His Writings https://www.amazon.com/Inside-Mind-Thomas-More-Writings/dp/1594173133
Karlin, Wegemer and Kelly, Thomas More’s Trial by Jury:
A Procedural Legal Review with a Collection of
Documents https://www.amazon.com/Thomas-Mores-Trial-Jury-Procedural/dp/1843838737/
Stephen Smith (ed.), For All Seasons: Selected Letters
of Thomas More https://www.amazon.com/All-Seasons-Selected-Letters-Thomas/dp/1594171637
Wegemer and Smith (ed.), The Essential Works of Thomas
More https://www.amazon.com/Essential-Works-Thomas-More/dp/0300223374/
St. Thomas More, The Sadness of
Christ https://www.amazon.com/Sadness-Christ-Thomas-More/dp/1849020558
The Yale Edition of the Complete Works of St. Thomas
MoreVol. 14, On the Sorrows of Christ https://www.amazon.com/Complete-Works-Thomas-Tristitia-Christi/dp/0300017936
