Does Cerro Chapelco already have the necessary snow to open the ski center?

The forecast says that the rains will cover the valleys and the mountains in Northern Patagonia, but in any case, in Cerro Chapelco, snowfall is expected until Monday, especially at elevation 1600. In any case, until now, the snow is not enough to open the ski center of San Martín de los Andes. While you wait, we will tell you how to put together your plan to enjoy your winter holidays.

The Chapelco Ski Resort company reported through their networks that “the snow accumulated so far on Cerro Chapelco is not enough to materialize the opening of the ski center. Our teams continue working to open the 2023 season as soon as the snow conditions are necessary to operate safely.”

They also stated that snowfall is announced for the next few days and if the forecast materializes, Chapelco will be in a position to announce the opening date.

This season will start with more air connectivity, since more than 41 weekly flights will arrive at the Aviador Campos de San Martín de los Andes Airportamong them the two of Aerolíneas Argentinas direct from San Pablo, plus the connections in Buenos Aires, from where three of the low cost JetSmart will be added since July.

These days a direct Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from Buenos Aires to San Martín, for the second week of July, it is achieved at $57,000 round trip.

He daily pass for an adult on the hill of San Martín de los Andes it will cost $24,300 in high season, $21,800 in the middle season and $19,400 in the low season. Minors (6 to 11 years) and seniors (60 to 69 years) the values ​​will be 19,400; $17,500 and $15,500 respectively. Infants (0 to 5 years) and over 70 years, free of charge.

There are many options, such as the weekend pass or three to seven days. They can be for consecutive days, or not. For example, three non-consecutive days in low season cost $57,600 for majors and $46,100 for minors and in high season $72,000 for majors and $57,600 for minors.

to that you must add the rental of equipment, if you do not have them. The complete ski equipment, per day for seniors costs $10,500 and minors $8,400 and SUP $16,800 in low season and senior skis $13,100 minus $10,500 and SUP $21,000 in high season.

More information about prices of passes in Cerro Chapelco

Elevation rate: https://www.chapelco.com/tarifas-medios-de-elevacion.php Equipment rental rate: https://www.chapelco.com/tarifario-equipos.php Ski and snowboard school rate : https://www.chapelco.com/tarifas-escuela-de-esqui-y-snowboard.php Rates for special plans: https://www.chapelco.com/tarifas-planes-especiales.php Rates for residents of Río Negro and Neuquén: https://www.chapelco.com/tarifas-residentes.php





