After a day that began with rain in various locations, the National Meteorological Service issued a yellow alert for storms for a large part of Cordoba.

Meanwhile, the agency anticipated that the hot days would continue, with maximums that would reach 37°C.

Yellow alert for storms

According to the agency, the entire province of Córdoba, with the exception of the north and northwest sectors, is affected by the weather alert.

In the area, “possible meteorological phenomena with a capacity for damage and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities” are expected.

Information updated on March 14, 2023 at 6:14 p.m.

High temperatures and rain forecast for Córdoba

On the other hand, the SMN launched a yellow and orange alert for high temperatures for the center and center-east of the territory.

As he warned, the territory affected by the lowest level will have temperatures that may have mild to moderate effects on health.

In this sense, the agency explained that these temperatures “can be dangerous, especially for risk groups, such as boys and girls, people over 65 years of age, with chronic diseases.”

For the sector affected by the highest level alert, they warned that the maximums can have moderate to high effects on health.

Thus, they pointed out that temperatures can be very dangerous, especially for risk groups

Information updated on March 14, 2023 at 6:06 p.m.

Extended forecast for Córdoba

A day marked by the presence of rain is expected for this Tuesday. The agency indicated that there is a forecast of strong storms for the early morning and afternoon, while isolated storms are expected for the night.

The probability of precipitation is between 40% and 70%. A maximum of 35° and a minimum of 20°C are expected.

Next, the extended forecast for Córdoba:

Thursday . Somewhat to partly cloudy, minimum of 21° and maximum of 34°.

. Somewhat to partly cloudy, minimum of 21° and maximum of 34°. Friday . Partly to mostly cloudy, minimum 24° and maximum 37°.

. Partly to mostly cloudy, minimum 24° and maximum 37°. Saturday. Mostly cloudy, minimum of 24° and maximum of 32°.

Mostly cloudy, minimum of 24° and maximum of 32°. Domingo . Partly cloudy, minimum of 18° and maximum of 34°.

. Partly cloudy, minimum of 18° and maximum of 34°. Monday. Partly cloudy, minimum of 23° and maximum of 32°. North wind gusts between 42 and 50 km/h during the afternoon and night.

