Home » Dog Eat Dog – Free Radicals – Album Review
Entertainment

Dog Eat Dog – Free Radicals – Album Review

by admin
Dog Eat Dog – Free Radicals – Album Review

Dog Eat Dog – Free Radicals
Origin: USA
Release: 20.10.2023
Label: Metalville Record Label
Length of time: 43:56
Genre: Crossover / Hardcore

After what feels like an eternity, the crossover heroes are Dog Eat Dog back with their new album Free Radicals.

The opener Lit Up Grooves straight away and impresses with a sing-along chorus and a good pinch of energy! See for yourself HERE.

Kin scores with particularly spherical-sounding vocals and cool gang shouts. The longest song on the album at just over four minutes is called Never Give Inand mix here Dog Eat Dog Spoken vocals with great guitar work and powerful lyrics, really cool!

! Energy Rock !

Time Won’t Wait is a straight punk rocker who should provide a good mosphit with his gripping gang shouts and lots of energy 1 Thing With its relaxed reggae vibes, the first song stands out a little from the previous groovy, hard song material and proves how versatile the band is.
Mean Str adds slightly harder guitars again, but sticks to mid-tempo, but the aptly titled one Energy Rock then goes forward again really well and quickly, what a breaker!

Crossover’s not dead and will never be

@Joe’s It’s like a journey back in time to the golden crossover times, with its cool party lyrics and hip hop elements accompanied by fat riffs and hot guitar solos!
In just over a minute long Blvk Clvd It then moves forward in a really hardcore style, with driving drums and hot guitar solos!!! It’s definitely pogo time now!

However, it sounds pretty untypical for the band Bar Down: bluesy-soulful and relaxed, after the previous threshing, you get a breather here before the band joins in Man’s Best Friend creates a monument to their four-legged friends.

See also  Autonomous driving lands on the highway

A successful finale

E1on1 is one of the hits on the album with catchy drumming and gripping melodies and an anthemic chorus that Dog Eat Dog show it in its purest form!
Looking Back takes a similar note, and the album ends with the tongue-in-cheek summer hit Zamboniwhich has surf rock and reggae vibes.

Conclusion
Dog Eat Dog have with Free Radicals A truly varied and energetic crossover work that is bursting with energy and variability! I deserve something for it 8 / 10

Line Up
John Connor – Life
Roger Haemmerli – Guitar
Dave Neabore – Bass
Brandon Finley – drums

Tracklist
01. Lit Up
02. Kin
03. Never Give In
04. Time Won’t Wait
05. 1 Thing
06. Mean Str
07. Energy Rock
08. @Joe’s
09. Blvk Clvd
10. Bar Down
11. Man’s Best Friend
12. E1on1
13. Looking Back
14. Zamboni

Links
Facebook Dog Eat Dog

Also on Soundmagnet.eu
Album Review – Molybaron – Something Ominous
EP ReviewBastiBasti – Spiral Tapes I
Album ReviewHail The Sun – Divine Inner Tension

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

You may also like

The Sweet Decline of Candy Corn: Americans’ Changing...

Fascism and populism – Mussolini today, is the...

Actor Song Joong-ki Talks About Getting to Know...

8 beautiful cemeteries in Vienna to walk around

Travis Barker Reveals Due Date and Name of...

Ernesto Ferrero, the lord of books, has died

The Legend of the White Snake: Love Makes...

2023/10/21 – New tracks by R-Swift, Young C...

Spirit of the Stars Silent Party: Taylor Swift,...

Shein goes shopping: buys Missguided and confirms the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy