Dog Eat Dog – Free Radicals – Album Review

Dog Eat Dog – Free Radicals

Origin: USA

Release: 20.10.2023

Label: Metalville Record Label

Length of time: 43:56

Genre: Crossover / Hardcore

After what feels like an eternity, the crossover heroes are Dog Eat Dog back with their new album Free Radicals.

The opener Lit Up Grooves straight away and impresses with a sing-along chorus and a good pinch of energy! See for yourself HERE.

Kin scores with particularly spherical-sounding vocals and cool gang shouts. The longest song on the album at just over four minutes is called Never Give Inand mix here Dog Eat Dog Spoken vocals with great guitar work and powerful lyrics, really cool!

! Energy Rock !

Time Won’t Wait is a straight punk rocker who should provide a good mosphit with his gripping gang shouts and lots of energy 1 Thing With its relaxed reggae vibes, the first song stands out a little from the previous groovy, hard song material and proves how versatile the band is.

Mean Str adds slightly harder guitars again, but sticks to mid-tempo, but the aptly titled one Energy Rock then goes forward again really well and quickly, what a breaker!

Crossover’s not dead and will never be

@Joe’s It’s like a journey back in time to the golden crossover times, with its cool party lyrics and hip hop elements accompanied by fat riffs and hot guitar solos!

In just over a minute long Blvk Clvd It then moves forward in a really hardcore style, with driving drums and hot guitar solos!!! It’s definitely pogo time now!

However, it sounds pretty untypical for the band Bar Down: bluesy-soulful and relaxed, after the previous threshing, you get a breather here before the band joins in Man’s Best Friend creates a monument to their four-legged friends.

A successful finale

E1on1 is one of the hits on the album with catchy drumming and gripping melodies and an anthemic chorus that Dog Eat Dog show it in its purest form!

Looking Back takes a similar note, and the album ends with the tongue-in-cheek summer hit Zamboniwhich has surf rock and reggae vibes.

Conclusion

Dog Eat Dog have with Free Radicals A truly varied and energetic crossover work that is bursting with energy and variability! I deserve something for it 8 / 10

Line Up

John Connor – Life

Roger Haemmerli – Guitar

Dave Neabore – Bass

Brandon Finley – drums

Tracklist

01. Lit Up

02. Kin

03. Never Give In

04. Time Won’t Wait

05. 1 Thing

06. Mean Str

07. Energy Rock

08. @Joe’s

09. Blvk Clvd

10. Bar Down

11. Man’s Best Friend

12. E1on1

13. Looking Back

14. Zamboni

Links

Facebook Dog Eat Dog

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Molybaron – Something Ominous

EP Review – BastiBasti – Spiral Tapes I

Album Review – Hail The Sun – Divine Inner Tension

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Facebook

X

