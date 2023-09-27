Doja Cat Takes Aim at the Kardashians in Bold New Song

Doja Cat Attacks the Kardashians in New Song

In her latest song, rapper Doja Cat takes aim at the Kardashians, specifically highlighting the well-known history of cosmetic operations that nearly all members of the famous clan have undergone. The lyrics of the song include lines such as, “Tell me why she walks around like a stick has been shoved up her a**. With her pretty, plastic, Kardashian-style face.”

Unsurprisingly, reactions to the song quickly flooded social media. While some praised Doja Cat’s creativity in composing the track, others called out her hypocrisy. The singer herself has admitted to undergoing cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation and liposuction.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini and is 27 years old, is known for her unfiltered and candid approach in both her music and her public persona. Similarly, the Kardashians have been increasingly open about their own physical transformations over the past couple of years.

This latest clash between Doja Cat and the Kardashians adds to the ongoing saga of pop culture feuds and controversies. As the song gains traction, it remains to be seen how the Kardashians will respond to the lyrical attack, or if they will respond at all.

