Dolce&Gabbana Collaborates with Chinese Artist SANTU SONG for Limited Qixi Festival Series

Dolce&Gabbana Collaborates with Chinese Artist SANTU SONG for Qixi Festival Collection

For the first time ever, luxury fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana has partnered with renowned Chinese avant-garde artist SANTU SONG to present a limited series in celebration of the traditional Chinese Qixi Festival.

SANTU SONG, known for his unique perspective, has created three captivating works of art for this collaboration. The artworks feature love prints and various Qixi Festival symbols, bringing together the realms of art and tradition in a visually striking and distinctive manner.

The Qixi Festival limited series includes exquisite prints that adorn a range of clothing items such as silk twill pajamas, plain crepe satin and brocade dresses, nylon bomber jackets, hoodies, and jersey t-shirts. The collection also includes accessories like headbands, silk scarves, handbags, and NS1 series sneakers, all reimagining classic designs with a creative and fashionable twist.

To further showcase the Qixi Festival series, Dolce & Gabbana has released a captivating short film. The film takes viewers on a dreamlike journey through the exploration of love from a delicate female perspective. It follows the footsteps of girls, encounters romantic roses, immerses itself in a passionate atmosphere, and explores the true meaning of love in the secrets of nature, beautifully expressing the artistic essence of the festive season.

Dolce & Gabbana believes that art and love are intertwined, and as such, their special Qixi Festival series celebrates sweet love with kaleidoscope-like symbols and colors. The collection perfectly captures the essence of this joyous occasion.

The Dolcegabbana 2023 Chinese Valentine’s Day limited series is now available for purchase at Dolcegabbana.com.cn and offline stores. Fashion enthusiasts can indulge in this unique collaboration between Dolce&Gabbana and SANTU SONG to embrace the spirit of the Qixi Festival and express their love in a fashionable and artistic way.