Words are not enough, and sometimes not even individual concrete actions. Rather, a real plan and external certification are needed to trigger – perhaps it would be better to say accelerate – the virtuous circle that must animate a vision of sustainability. We could thus summarize the Sustainability Plan just presented by Dolce&Gabbana, which envisages concrete steps and objectives between now and 2025. «And it is only the beginning, because in this field, as perhaps in any other field of human action, if done seriously, while aiming for one goal, one must already be thinking about the next one», explains Alfonso Dolce, CEO of the company founded over 40 years ago by his brother Domenico with Stefano Gabbana, today one of the few proudly independent Italian “one billion euro companies” in fashion and controlled by the founding families.

«Promoting the culture and tradition of Made in Italy, encouraging the new generations to dialogue with the territory, contributing to the creation of social value and protecting the natural ecosystem: these are commitments that have always characterized Dolce&Gabbana and up to now it has been a path of learning and growth. Now the Dolce&Gabbana commitment evolves further in the field of sustainability, with the aim of consolidating a distinctive positioning in the sector and in collaboration with Accenture».

In recent months, there has been so much talk of sustainability that it has already divided it into watertight compartments, when instead, underlines Alfonso Dolce «it is necessary to recognize the value of sustainability in its entirety, not only in the process of evolution of the product, services and models of business, but also in the collaborative relationship with suppliers, craftsmen, innovators and other partners, in an inclusive approach that intends to reach different areas of action». To define and detail the Dolce&Gabbana Sustainability Plan, seven priorities have been identified: Net Zero Carbon, Made in Italy & Heritage preservation, Human Care & New Generations, Zero Waste, Ecosystem Collaboration, Materials & Circularity, Transparency & Traceability. Each of these will include actions and initiatives that will complement those already in place, which in turn will be further strengthened and amplified.

From reducing the carbon footprint to transitioning to 100% renewable electricity; from the recovery program

waste and resources for the professional training of young talents in the manufacturing sector; from the tangible protection of the territory to the spirit of networking with the fashion industrial ecosystem (Dolce&Gabbana is part of the National Chamber of Fashion and a few days ago also of the Altagamma Foundation).

«Becoming more sustainable every day is a challenge that can even be frightening, but which arouses great passion in every person who works at Dolce&Gabbana. Perhaps because our path towards a measurable and concrete idea of ​​sustainability passes through the principles that have always guided the group: beauty, creativity, made in Italy, humanity

and passion», concludes Alfonso Dolce.