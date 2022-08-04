Home Entertainment Dolce&Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana 2022 Fall Winter Women’s Flower Collection
Dolce & Gabbana 2022 Fall Winter Women's Flower Collection

Extremely publicized, with a dazzling and powerful posture, it will open up eternal beauty. Dolce&Gabbana’s 2022 autumn and winter women’s Flower series highlights women’s elegance with bright colors and floral prints. The highly saturated visual impact expresses the boldness and courage that is loyal to oneself. It continues to write the beautiful yearning for flowers, inspired by The dynamic silhouette of ski clothing design and the presentation of gorgeous flowers endlessly stimulate people’s beautiful imagination of the cold winter, and outline a graceful and timeless fantasy flowerland.

This series is full of experimental exploration of fashion. A large number of flower prints and exaggerated profile proportions make the whole more flexible and full of strength. The collision of high saturation colors creates a vibrant visual experience, showing a unique and independent femininity.

Colorful colors and prints infuse the brand’s intense aesthetic into clothing. Voluptuous flowers bloom directly on a new generation of high-tech tulle, hand-textured crepe and lightweight printed neoprene, resulting in a new printed down jacket with a unique shape. Cutting-edge fabrics and just-right delicate details are perfected to decode the secrets of winter fun.

Rich and magnificent floral prints extend to accessories, and sunglasses transform into ski goggles, integrating the ski scene and sports vitality, and the Flower series women’s works.

