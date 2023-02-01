Home Entertainment Dolce&Gabbana Du Gabbana 2023/24 autumn and winter men’s wear conference
Dolce & Gabbana’s 2023/24 autumn and winter men’s wear series takes “THE ESSENCE” as the theme, and interprets the essence of brand design with 81 sets of styles.
marrow. The classic and simple silhouette, exquisite tailoring, novel and unique proportions, the interweaving of Italian fabrics and silk, and the craftsman spirit of fatto a mano interpret the classics and praise the bright and precious Italian cultural heritage. The extreme line silhouette shows the highest craftsmanship of exquisite tailoring.

Black is a deep and pure expression, no matter how time goes by, it is an eternal topic of fashion. This season’s men’s wear series takes black as the protagonist: subtle, elegant, meticulous and sexy black, which is reflected on a variety of materials, further explores the infinite possibilities of black, and creates a pleasing experience with unique luster and charming atmosphere .

Beautifully constructed at the waist, corsets and sash belts subtly define the waistline and are worn with cropped shirts and double-waisted trousers for the Autumn/Winter 1999 collection.

Melanin is unique and can evoke unique feelings. The lustrous black crystal embroidery is reminiscent of the wet volcanic rocks of Etna and Stromboli. These eternal beauty have a profound and long-lasting influence on Dolce & Gabbana, combining classic and strong uniqueness. The unique Sicilian brand combined to achieve a unique essence of style.

