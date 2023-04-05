Home Entertainment Dollar: how it closed today April 5 and what was the balance of the Central Bank
Dollar: how it closed today April 5 and what was the balance of the Central Bank

Dollar: how it closed today April 5 and what was the balance of the Central Bank

He dollar blue recorded a new fall this Wednesday, April 5, and closed the day at $392 for sale and while, that the tip buyer ended up at $388. While the Central Bank continued to sell currencies as it has done since the beginning of the month.

The parallel dollar reached a minimum of $391 at the opening of today’s session but, after the announcements by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, about the implementation of the “agricultural dollar”, the North American currency rebounded, to a peso below the price of the previous day, according to the agency THAT.

Financial exchange rates fell after rising for five consecutive days and setting nominal records. He cash with liquidation on this day of Wednesday the 5th dropped to $408.69. Thus, the gap with the official dollar was 93.4%. In the same line. The MEP or Stock Market Dollar fell to $398.75 For the selling tip, this implies a difference with the official currency of 88.7%.

The Central Bank (BCRA) continues with the bleeding of reserves and already sum more than 20 wheels selling currency. On the day of this Wednesday, April 5, closed with sales of US$ 110 million to meet market demand.

In the first week of April that ends its operations today, the monetary authority added sales for US$418 million and has accumulated a negative balance of US$3,396 million for the year.

The Qatar dollar advanced to $436.98 and the tourist or card for consumption with cards abroad of up to US$300 per month, rose to $382.36.

Savings or solidarity, which includes the tax burden, rose to $360.51, while the wholesale currency climbed to $211.30 for the selling tip.

For its part, on the Banco Nación website, the official bill was sold at $218.50, while the average for private banks in the city of Buenos Aires reached $218.77.

