Dollar pain: before the weekend, the blue rises again and climbs to $516

At the start of the trading session this Friday, July 14, the blue dollar was trading at $512 for sale and $507 for purchase, at the same level that was quoted at the close of Thursday the 13th when closed with his fifth consecutive raise and reached a new record after winning $9 compared to the previous day.

The new numbers left gap with the official exchange rate by 92.9%.

But this Friday the 14th the informal currency continues its bullish streak and the psychological barrier of the $500 pesos that he went through just a couple of days ago seems to have been quite far away. By 11:20 in the morning it was already at $515 and a few minutes later it reached $516 to buy and $511 to sell.

Marcelo Elizondo: “A more structural and non-cyclical perspective will encourage access to new markets”

Meanwhile, Cash with Liquidation is trading at 500.71 for sale and 519.54 for purchase. The crypto dollar is located at similar levels, which also rises and stands at $514.00 for purchase and $521.00 for sale.

Yesterday the inflation data was released, which even slowed down more than expected, reaching 6%, but it seems that the market is more concerned about other issues. For example, the market analyst Andres Reschinifrom F2 Soluciones, explained to PROFILE that the upcoming electoral process is having a lot of influence on these “foreseeable” numbers of contributions.

“The blue was (still is) lagging against inflation. On the other hand, the most normal thing is that the CCL is quite stuck, which in its freest version closed yesterday around $527″, indicated the specialist in markets and added: “It is logical, I would say natural, that in Argentina we have exchange pressures in close proximity of an electoral process and even more so given the extreme fragility of the BCRA and the uncertainty caused by the negotiation with the IMF,” he explained.

For his part, the economist Augustine Etchebarnegeneral director of the Libertad y Progreso Foundation, explained yesterday on LN+: “When the exchange rate reaches 513, that means that 9 times, from that moment (1 to 1) they took 50% of the value of the currency from us” , explained the economist and related it to the “huge inflation caused by the printing of banknotes.”

Uncertainty pushes to dollarize

While Aldo Abraham, Executive Director of the same organization, linked the strong rise to the fact that the blue market is “very small and reacts spasmodically.” Along the same lines, he indicated to PROFILE that afterwards he also has strong downward corrections, “but when he takes an upward trend, he does so through jumps, which in other markets are less reflected or with fewer oscillations and with an upward trend in time. And suddenly, boom, the other jumps that came more still and narrowed the gap between the other parallel dollars, and the blue dollar gets bigger again, because people -out there- are afraid of something”, alerted.

And at this specific juncture, Abraham cited the “growing fear in everyone, because the agreement with the Fund (International Monetary) has not finished, which is vital so that Argentina does not fly through the air,” he explained.

The financial market is waiting for what happens in the Argentine elections

For the economist, uncertainty pushes to dollarize. “youe are all discounting that the International Monetary Fund is going to continue supporting Argentinabut as the weeks go by (without news) there begins to be more and more uncertainty, and that’s where people who have some liquidity in pesos, In general, small savers or those who have money in the dark, which is the one that operates in that blue market, begin to operate”.

At another level are the medium savers that operate in the MEP and the SME companies that do so with the same dollar stock as the large savers with the CCL. “Those markets being bigger show less volatility,” he said.

And finally he pointed out: “I think that what we are seeing now is some rearrangement of the blue dollarencouraged by the fact that there is more uncertainty which is logical due to this factor, which is not finishing the renegotiation with the Monetary Fund”, he expressed and warned: “Be careful that if it does not come out, the risk is an explosion that ends in hyperinflation, that is, the first thing that What you are going to do is remove all the assets from Argentina, but particularly the weights on top,” he said.

LR

