Dollar today: after the new measures, the blue starts to rise

At 14:30 the parallel currency shows a drop of $6 and trades at $473. The gap with the wholesale dollar is around 110,22%. It is worth remembering that during the month of April, the currency rose $72.

For his part, he official dollar (without taxes) operates at $222 for the purchase and $230 for sale on the screens of the Banco de news Argentina (BNA).

Doing a review, during Aprilthe informal dollar reached its nominal maximum on the 25th, when it climbed to the $497 though finally, closed the month to $469.

At 1:20 p.m. The parallel price known to all as the blue dollar drops to $475 this Tuesday, May 2, after the new restrictions set by the government on financial dollars.

The measures of the National Securities Commission aim to “reduce the volatility of financial variables” that were observed in the last week of April, when the blue touched $500.

The “blue” dollar started the day this Tuesday at a value of $475 with an advance of $6 pesos compared to Fridaywhile governing the new measures implemented andl Government which limit the options of Stockbrokers to operate on financial options.

At noon in Buenos Aires it already adds up to 4 pesos, and it is being traded at $479 for sale.

In that sense, the National Value Comission (CNV) published the Resolution 959 that prohibits operators from buying MEP dollars or Cash with Liquidation through credits taken in guarantees or repos.

The dollar MEP trades at $426.29 to buy and $425.25 to sell. Meanwhile he Counted on Liqui does it to $436.30​ for purchase and $429.07 for sale.

The Government’s decision aims reduce demand for dollars that are acquired on the Stock Market, to facilitate their intervention in the market through the issuance of bonds exchanged with public bodies.

If financial dollars decline, the price of the “blue” dollar is likely to fall.

With the opening of the banks, individuals have a purchase limit of $200 renewablebut every time there fewer eligible people Due to the restrictions imposed by the Banco Central.

At the moment, the dollar savings (official listing plus taxes) is trading at $436.05.

The following people cannot buy:

Those who have bought dollars MEP o CCL in the last 90 days.

in the last 90 days. Those who have received salaries through the Production and Work Assistance program (ATP) in 2020.

Those who receive social plans or state aid such as AUH .

. Monotributistas with ongoing subsidized credits.

Those who do not have declared income.

Joint holders of bank accounts.

Those who have spent their limit of US$200 with credit card (including payments in dollars to services like Netflix or Spotify).

Those who have a payment plan of 12 installments for credit card debts.

Those who refinanced debts for personal, pledge or mortgage loans with banks.

Beneficiaries of the income reinforcement paid in May and June 2022.

Those who receive state subsidies for the payment of electricity and gas rates.

People who enter the pension moratorium to retire without having 30 years of mandatory contributions.

