“Dollars are going to rise again despite the dissipation of some doubts”, according to an expert

After extensive negotiation, it has been confirmed that an agreement has finally been reached between the National government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to this agreement, the multilateral organism would provide the necessary funds to face the outstanding payments of this year.

In this context, we communicated with the political analyst edward queenwho spoke about the country’s political and economic news.

Agreement with the IMF

“This is good news for the government, which has been falling apart these days”said Reina, who later completed: “The inmates are coming and then it will begin to determine who is going to be in charge of negotiating with the IMF in the future.”

“There is very little chance that the income will arrive before PASO and that is real, the IMF is going to keep an eye on the elections”, explained the expert. “The government makes parallel negotiations to get the money,” he added.

Along the same lines, the interviewee assured that the IMF asks that salaries be stepped on a little so that the economy does not skyrocket. “Dollars are going to rise again despite the dissipation of some doubts”supplemented.

Likewise, the analyst said that it is necessary to see how prices are rearranged after the elections. “The IMF agreed with him with the impact of the drought but questioned that the other goals have not been met”he detailed.

“The money that the International Monetary Fund revolves is used for the country to continue functioning,” shot the interviewee. “A reality check is needed and at the same time the Government needs air in the face of the elections”, he delved.

Elections and doubts in the opposition

Finally, Reina said that the situation in the country is complex: “The campaign of the ruling party and the opposition has to be very clearI hope that after August 13 they agree on economic policies.

By way of closing, the political analyst said that the opposition is looking for post-election support in the world. “Nobody is saying how the country is going to be solved after December 10”he concluded.

