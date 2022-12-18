Original title: The domestic ARPG “Abyss Kingdom” is released on the Steam platform configuration requirements

Recently, the action role-playing game “Abyss Kingdom” developed and produced by Abyss Studio was officially launched on the Steam platform. The game supports Simplified Chinese, and the release date is to be determined. Interested friends can add this game to the wish list to be notified when the game is released.

“Abyss Kingdom” is a third-person ARPG game. Players will explore the traces of the “old tide” in the huge world of Nordinia, explore the secrets behind it, challenge the threats in the dark sea, experience different stories and humanities, and write their own immortal epic.

Game Features:

·Explore a huge world

The main stage of the game is set in an overhead world called “Nordinia” full of ancient secrets. Explore this huge world. The eroded world is gradually moving towards the deepest part of the fog.

· Confusing storyline

From the threat hidden behind the mist of the dark sea. Light up the lighthouses around the world by completing tasks. In this process, players will face the many filth and sins left in the old world, and face the truth that was once concealed by the world.

· Fight alongside the ancient souls

Gather ancient souls from different realms, build relationships with them, and learn more about their stories. Connect the world through your actions, restore the order of the world, build and grow your soul city.

·Dynamic world mission system

The dynamic world mission system is different from the traditional mission system. The behavior and decision-making of the player will determine the ending of some areas of the world, as well as the changes and appearance of many levels. Players will write their own epic in the adventure.

