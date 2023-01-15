Home Entertainment Domestic “Evangelion Theatrical Edition: The Finale” limited poster is accused of plagiarism, the official is contacting the artist to confirm–fast technology–technology changes the future
Domestic "Evangelion Theatrical Edition: The Finale" limited poster is accused of plagiarism, the official is contacting the artist to confirm

Domestic “Evangelion Theatrical Edition: Final” limited poster is accused of plagiarism, the official is contacting the artist to confirm

Not long ago, it was officially announced that “Evangelion New Movie: The End” will be launched on domestic platforms on January 20.Recently, it was revealed that the limited poster of the animation in mainland China was suspected of plagiarizing a work “Where the wild things are” by foreign artist Nicolas Delort ten years ago.It is understood that the domestic version of the poster was drawn by the Chinese painter Huang Hai. From the comparison chart, the two versions of the works are relatively similar in terms of composition and color matching.

Today, Japan’s EVA official Twitter posted a post saying that there is a problem with the limited poster of “Evangelion New Movie: The End” in China,The Japanese official stated that none of the animation producers participated in the production of this poster, and the official is investigating the details with local agencies.And will announce relevant details as soon as possible in the future.

The domestic “Evangelion” official also issued an article stating that we have paid attention to the controversy about the limited poster of “Evangelion New Movie: The End” in mainland China.And deleted the controversial poster as soon as possible. At the same time, I urgently contacted the poster designer Mr. Huang Hai, and it is currently being confirmed.

“Evangelion New Theatrical Edition: The End” is authorized and introduced by Shanghai Xinchuanghua Culture Development Co., Ltd. It is the latest work in the animation masterpiece “Evangelion New Theatrical Edition” series produced by the famous animation director Hideaki Anno. The last work in the series.

