Original title: Domestic industry dramas should return to reality as the background

Industry drama is a popular type of TV series, but looking at the development trajectory of domestic industry drama in recent years, on the one hand, it has covered more and more fields of industry, expanding from medical care, law, and police to couriers, psychologists, and TV dramas. The contestants, etc., have brought multiple experiences to the audience; on the other hand, it is the common phenomenon of “lack of professionalism” and “not enough drama, but love”. So, what standards should an industry drama that can withstand scrutiny and catches the eye and mind meet?

In layman’s terms, industry dramas generally use a certain industry or workplace as the carrier, and generate topics and stories by describing the realistic workplace ecology. The core of its drama is the struggle process of practitioners, and it is the career success and life transcendence that professionals achieve through professional ability, professionalism, and workplace understanding.

From this point of view, the biggest misunderstanding of industry dramas is to “gimmick”, “background” and “fuzzy” the workplace, resulting in a lack of rigorous and superficial presentation of the profession in the story. The core characteristics of an industry drama should be to show the industry without distortion, portray the characters without losing focus, and gain insight into the industry without aphasia. To prevent it from becoming a “suspended drama”, a realistic creative orientation is indispensable.

This year, a batch of domestic industry dramas that are rooted in reality present a fresh style that is different from the past, and have made some breakthroughs in “I, you, and him”. Specifically, they are “self-oriented, related to you, and inspired by others.” .

“Me-oriented” is the basis of industry dramas, that is, to present a real industry appearance. This year, some industry dramas got rid of the entangled love story, gave up the complicated and deliberate life experience of the characters, returned to the common sense of the industry, focused on the characteristics of the industry, and highlighted the value of the industry. For example, “Bottom Line” introduced in detail the basic structure, functional personnel and trial process of grassroots courts; “County Party Committee Courtyard” has a solid and down-to-earth plot, and was praised by netizens as a “compulsory course within the system”; Workers welding and other technical details. It is precisely because these series follow the principle of realism creation, and use the professionalism of the video to capture the professionalism of the industry, so that the audience can be provided with “a strange experience in the familiar”.

“Related to you” is a difficult point in industry dramas. To let the audience see themselves in a specific occupation, it is a test of topic selection ability and screenwriting skills. The current industry dramas generally lack the ability to tell “unique and universal” values. It seems that the highest standard is to make the audience sigh: “This drama describes a certain industry so realistically.” But reality is only the basis of art, industry is the subject matter, drama It is fundamental. If you only stay on the novelty of a certain industry, it may be difficult for industry dramas to become real works of art, and it is even more difficult to bring life enlightenment and aesthetic pleasure beyond a certain industry to the audience. The web drama “Sanyue Has a New Job” focuses on the post-95 post-95 make-up artist for the first time. From the protagonist’s initial “retirement” at home to witnessing life and death at work, the audience can see the work and living conditions of contemporary young people, and through the new Look at society and reflect on life from a different perspective, so as to find the “greatest common divisor” and common resonance that fits the audience.

“Inspiration from others” is the value of industry dramas, that is, how to let the audience get inspiration and experience from career stories. The good news is that this year’s industry dramas have begun to explore more grand and general ideas. For example, Fang Yuan said in court in “Bottom Line” that “letting the dead rest in peace is the greatest respect for the dead.” Liu Qingming of “Work” said, “Before the physical body disappears, it is a lifetime regret not to be able to say goodbye.”

Calling for realistic creation and writing new stories in combination with the current context is not only the creative direction of industry dramas. At present, it is a period of social development and concept innovation, and many social issues can be directly faced and expressed through the most basic social incision of the workplace. If literary and artistic works do not focus on the relationship between doctors and patients, do not discuss workplace discrimination, do not talk about business ethics, but only show a workplace in the law of the jungle or sweet love, then one day, young audiences will also enter this rapidly developing society At that time, they may find that the workplace is so close to us, but the workplace drama is so far away from us-this is what none of us want to see.

(Author: Lv Fan, Director of the Audio and Video Office of the Media Center of Peking University)