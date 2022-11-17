Original title: Domestic sales exceeded 100 million, Japan and South Korea top 2 in the free list, placing a dark horse in the leisure category

Two weeks after its overseas launch, “Landlord Simulator” has achieved outstanding results in Japan, South Korea, Europe and the United States. “Landlord Simulator” topped the App Store free list in South Korea; ranked second in the free list in Japan; ranked top 20 in the free list in the United States. Today, “Landlord Simulator” is still ranked Top 5 in the free list of App Store in Japan and South Korea, and stays in Top 30 in the free list of App Store in the United States.

It is worth mentioning that “Landlord Simulator” was also released overseas by the developer Shimmer Interactive, and achieved outstanding results when it entered the Japanese and Korean markets for the first time.

Before going overseas, “Landlord Simulator” has been verified in the domestic market. At the end of last year, the total turnover of the game’s double-ended “App+ mini-game” exceeded 100 million. The single-channel downloads of TapTap alone exceeded one million.

In 2015, when Weiguang Interactive moved back to Chengdu from Beijing, there were only three employees including the founder Liu Qi. In the past 7 years, Weiguang Interactive has expanded from 3 people to more than 50 people, and has also produced an excellent product with a certain reputation in the industry. The development history of Weiguang Interactive can be described as inspirational.

Liu Qi told the game teahouse that from the perspective of income, the development of Shimmer Interactive this year has exceeded expectations; from the perspective of team building, Shimmer Interactive is currently short of manpower, and Liu Qi is more concerned about the “Landlord Simulator” team On the basis of the existing achievements, how to do a good job in the long-term operation of the game, enrich the content of the game, and complete the transformation.

01

Don’t blindly follow test data

They make high word of mouth idle simulation games

The first time I met Shimmer Interactive was because of the performance of “Solo Knight” in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. This dark-like mobile game, after it landed in Taiwan last year, stayed on the Top 50 free list for as long as four months, and reached the fourth place at its highest.

In fact, there is another leisure game R&D team within Shimmer Interactive. They have made match-3 games, Bubble Bobble and other products before. In the second half of 2020, the team observed that overseas game manufacturer Codigames (Hotel Empire Tycoon) launched a series of business simulation games with idle gameplay, and achieved good results. In China, there were not many games with this kind of gameplay at that time, and similar games did not do a particularly good job in localization of themes and gameplay.

Hotel Empire Tycoon

Therefore, the 3-person team of Weiguang Interactive established the project “Landlord Simulator” based on the hot topic of domestic rental housing.

Game Teahouse believes that making casual games must be based on data-driven research and development, and through research and a large number of A/B tests to determine the game art style, basic gameplay, etc. But in fact, the subjective views of the creators of Weiguang Interactive still play a decisive role.

The game teahouse learned that the CTR (click-through rate) of the “Landlord Simulator” prototype was only 3% during the suction test, and switching to other manufacturers would definitely start over and over again, or even cancel it directly. But in Shimmer Interactive, due to the persistence of the main creators, this project not only continues to develop, but also maintains the original theme and similar style of painting.

The opening cartoon of “Landlord Simulator” is very emotional

Liu Qi told Game Teahouse that as a small company, it cannot fully refer to the suction test with a limited number of samples. “We will be more patient. We will do more targeted tests on what the producer’s logic and aesthetics are optimistic about.”

Settling on “Landlord Simulator”, the main creators pursue a brighter picture, adopt a cartoon style of painting, arrange many cute little things, and the character design is full of warmth. Judging from the online results, the main creators’ judgments on the players’ tastes have not gone astray.

The domestic version of “Landlord Simulator” completely relies on advertising to monetize, but the word-of-mouth of the game is quite good, scoring 7.9 points on TapTap and 7.3 points on Haoyou Kuaidao. This is a high score in many advertising monetization games.

Liu Qi said that this is thanks to the tolerance of the “Landlord Simulator” players. He told the game teahouse that women accounted for half of the domestic players of “Landlord Simulator”, which is relatively friendly. Even if they urge updates, they will communicate with the development team in a friendly manner.

02

The small team has successfully entered the mature markets of Japan and South Korea

After “Landlord Simulator” has been verified in the domestic market, Shimmer Interactive is confident in the game’s posters. The theme of “renting a house” not only resonates widely in China, but also empathizes in Japan and South Korea.

In May of this year, Weiguang Interactive began to produce an overseas version of the game. The overseas version of “Landlord Simulator” adopts the “in-app purchase + advertising” hybrid monetization model, so it took several months to make major adjustments to the value.

The real trouble is the localization of the game.

“Landlord Simulator” did not consider the overseas version at first, so the UI is designed according to the length of Chinese, and it often encounters the problem of over-frame when adapting to other languages. In addition, the development team has also put a lot of effort into content localization. For example, the “Cainiao Station” in the domestic version was replaced with a dry cleaner closer to the local version in the overseas version. The image of the charter woman in the game ICON, there will be some differences in different regional versions. Localization took another month or two.

Liu Qi specifically mentioned that the colleagues they recruited in the early stage had Japanese and Korean study abroad and living backgrounds, and they made a lot of contributions to the localization work. Liu Qi suggested that teams with self-developed needs can consider making corresponding talent reserves in advance.

dry cleaners

From left to right are the domestic version, English version, Korean version and Japanese version of ICON

When preparing for the Japanese and Korean local versions of “Landlord Simulator”, Vivid Interactive has more confidence in the Korean market, and has relatively little background in the Japanese market. According to Shimmer Interactive, products such as “Udon’s Hotel”, “Animal Restaurant” and “Hot Pot Restaurant on Happiness Road” have performed well in the Korean market. In the Japanese market, the relatively high-ranking competing products on the free list all cost a lot of money to promote.

Therefore, during the reservation stage of “Landlord Simulator”, Vivolight Interactive bought a lot of users in South Korea, but initially took the attitude of “slightly pushing” towards the Japanese market.

But when the game was launched in Japan, Shimmer Interactive found that the Japanese market was not as unreachable as imagined. For the Japanese market, Shimmer Interactive has specially produced some buying materials that are partial to ghosts, animals, Japanese and comics, and found that Japanese players still prefer such materials. Many materials have thousands of hits. Japanese players retain the best data. Although the profit may not be as good as that of South Korea and the US market, it is still enough to support the long-term operation of the Japanese version.

In the interview, Liu Qi also specifically mentioned some strong local traffic platforms in the Japanese and Korean markets. For example, the buying effect of Tik Tok in Japan is better, etc. It is very important to adapt measures to local conditions.

What needs to be pointed out is that the purchased materials of “Landlord Simulator” are all produced by the UA (User Acquisition) team of more than 10 members of Weiguang Interactive, and no proxy investment was found. Liu Qi said that agency investment companies are more likely to follow the conventional approach, and Shimmer’s setting of KPIs for buying volume is not reasonable, so at present, they still buy the volume by themselves.

After all, the one who understands the selling points of “Landlord Simulator” is of course Shimmer Interactive itself. In order to show the bright spot of “Landlord Simulator” DIY, in addition to introducing the DIY system of the game through oral broadcast, Shimmer Interactive also produced a short video showing the fun of DIY in the game by means of time-lapse photography.

Liu Qi revealed that with their efforts, the purchase volume of the Japanese and Korean versions of “Landlord Simulator” is basically the same as the natural volume, and the overseas monthly turnover has significantly exceeded the domestic turnover.

03

overseas though volume

But good products are also emerging

Compared with the overseas experience of “Solo Knight”, Liu Qi believes that the overseas release of “Landlord Simulator” has made some obvious progress. For example, in terms of purchase volume, we have said goodbye to being at a loss, each node is more planned, and at the same time, the purchase volume team has also been trained.

In terms of operations, “Landlord Simulator” has strengthened the previously weak community operations. Two weeks after the English version of “Landlord Simulator” was launched, the number of fans on social accounts quickly exceeded 100,000. For different regions, the distribution team will produce localized content on different social platforms. For example, rely on Naver forums in South Korea, and rely on Instagram in English-speaking regions to maintain active players.

The domestic game market has shrunk this year, and game manufacturers with a little idea will set their sights on overseas markets for growth. There is no doubt that the competition in overseas markets is more intense.

From Liu Qi’s personal experience, the competition in the Japanese and American markets is indeed fierce. Liu Qi revealed that at present, the unit price of iOS casual games in Japan and the United States has increased a lot. “And you can’t buy much in such quantities, and it will become more expensive.”

However, although the competition in the overseas market is fierce, there are more teams around Liu Qi who have made achievements overseas. For example, “Hot Pot Restaurant on Happiness Road”, which was also developed by the Chengdu team, topped the local App Store’s best-selling list and free list after it landed in the Thai market. The download volume of “Hot Pot Restaurant on Happiness Road” also ranked among the Top 30 overseas game lists in October.

“It is said that there may be no dividends overseas. But in fact, as long as your content is better than others, there is still a chance,” Liu Qi concluded.

04

Small teams also have room to go overseas

When it comes to the overseas market, game teahouses always think of various SLG and MMO games. This type of game does have a huge user base and a high willingness to pay, but the threshold has been raised very high by major domestic manufacturers. In this regard, small and medium-sized teams really cannot compete directly with big manufacturers.

In the field of light and moderate games that are often overlooked by major manufacturers, it is likely to be an opportunity for small teams. In recent years, there are always dark horse products that make the industry shine. Many R&D teams have also embarked on the road of overseas self-development and self-development after exploration.

The R&D team of “Landlord Simulator” has only 3 people for a long time. After matching with the internal distribution team, it has achieved good results at home and abroad. Such an example will inspire more small and medium-sized teams to adjust their thinking and find a track that suits them.Return to Sohu to see more