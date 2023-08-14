Domestic workers: When can I consider myself paid monthly?

Las domestic employees can be registered and monthly according the number of hours they work in private homesas established by Argentine legislation, who can also access national allocations.

To achieve the possibility of be paid monthly, domestic workers are considered those workers who perform tasks of cleaning, maintenance or other household activitiespersonal assistance, accompaniment and non-therapeutic care of sick or disabled people.

The allowance for domestic workers includes the following categories, according to the number of weekly working hours: less than 12 hours per week of work, from 12 to 16 hours per week of tasks, and 16 hours per week or more.

The salary scale of monthly domestic employeesthen it will depend on the number of working hours applied to this task and their overtime amountslinked to the unfavorable zone and seniorityamong other items.

Domestic workers: What is the plus that the salary of August 2023 can bring

He third weekend of august brings with it another long weekendwhich will affect during the monday august 21 the work of the registered domestic workers. We tell you then what happens if the private home worker has to fulfill tasks during this day.

As with most workers, domestic workers should not work over the long weekend and receive their assets normally. However, In case of assuming the tasks in private homes during this Monday, August 21, they must be paidregardless of whether the person performs tasks by the hour or has an established monthly contract.

According to him Article 25 of Law No. 26,844of legislation of work in private homes, las domestic workers that are in activity during the holidays must charge the 100 percent surcharge. That is the employer must pay double the usual rate.

So much so for holidays as well as for non-working days, the decision of whether to work during that day or not is left to the discretion of the employer of the domestic employee. Los non-working days do not contemplate double paybecause it is optional.





