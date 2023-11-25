Dominican Actress Wendy Regalado Continues to Shine in the US Entertainment Industry

Dominican Actress Wendy Regalado Continues to Thrive in the United States

Actress Dominican Wendy Regalado continues to go strong in the United States.

Known for her roles in the youth soap opera “Grachi” on Nickelodeon and “La Lute de Loli” on Telemundo, she is ending 2023 on a high note by being part of two projects for the Latin market.

The first project is the miniseries “4EVER”, an original Disney+ Latino production, in which she works with the band CNCO, playing the main character of Teresa. Additionally, she is also part of the miniseries “The Strength of Belief 4,” an original project of Televisa Univision where she impersonates chef Santa Carrasco.

Regalado recently visited the facilities of Free Diary to talk about her new projects, and expressed her excitement and pride about the inclusion of empowering Latino characters in her roles in 2023. She sees this as a positive shift in the industry’s trend towards more diversity and representation for Latino professionals.

The actress emphasized the importance of inclusion and diversity in her roles, celebrating that the Latino stereotype looks different and that she is proud to play leading roles which break the ice of the Latino stereotype.

Regalado also spoke about her natural hair, expressing her happiness that her essence has not been altered, allowing her to proudly showcase her afro-curly look.

She also highlighted the increasing opportunities for work and growth in the industry through streaming platforms, reflecting on how the diverse stories available are a hallmark of these platforms.

Regalado expressed her admiration for stars Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria, and shared her desire to work on projects in Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic in the future.

In addition to her acting career, Regalado has also been recognized for her contributions to nutrition, beauty, and well-being through her program “Wellness By Wen” and her podcast, available on digital platforms such as Spotify and Google Podcast.

Recently, she received the “Dominican Excellence Award” from the Dominican Consulate and the Ministry of Tourism in Miami, and was also awarded by the LUAC organization (Latinos United in Action Center) for her contribution to the Dominican cultural heritage in Miami.

As the entertainment industry continues to embrace diversity and inclusion, Wendy Regalado stands as a testament to the power of representation and the impact of Latino talent on the global stage.

Share this: Facebook

X

