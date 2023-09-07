Domkraft – Sonic Moons – Album Review

Jack Power – Sonic Moons

Origin: Sweden

Release: 08.09.2023

Label: Magnetic Eye Records

Duration: 45:06

Genre: Doom / Sludge / Stoner

Photo Credit: Fredrick Francke

The trio of Jack power gives us Sonic Moons her fourth journey into dark, cold and harsh universe. And again, there is no such thing as light fare, even if the Swedes bring a few more agreeable bites into the stoner and sludge mixture this time.

Compared to the predecessor Seeds appears Sonic Moons as a logical successor, but even heavier in width or provided with slight psychedelic influences on individual tracks. Some contribution to the intensification of the sound should also Karl Daniel Lidén have. His mix teases out even more breadth and makes the overall impression more spacious.

Brutal worlds with hypnotic attraction

So the album starts with the surprising Whispersthat you HERE can listen to. If the song starts off violently, psychedelic elements later creep in and create a smooth sound for the band. If you take a closer look at the song and especially the relaxed vocals, then you could Whispers from King Buffalo be inspired and especially by the album Dead Star come from Jack power Shouldn’t you stray from the really hard path?

But Stellar Winds and Magnetism wipe away all doubts and present the band again in the traditional sound. Particularly Stellar Winds with its static, enthroned rhythm section and aching vocals, creates a forward-snaking hypnotic effect. The same applies to Magnetismwhich doesn’t hit you quite as fast, but still hits you in the chest with massive brute force.

Between groove and pain

Despite the references to the previous album Seeds the new nuances taste very good to the listener. Slowburner is therefore another highlight that you HERE can hear. Not only does it massively knock everything to pieces, but it also mixes with fine tones and moderate ideas.

Also the last three songs Downpour, Black Moon Rising and the mega long The Big Chill show both the usual degrees of hardness, the typical plaintive singing, as well as fuzzy and psychedelic tones. Nevertheless is Sonic Moons with its mostly painful and overly long Doom Stoner rollers at the beginning and end, it’s already an announcement. In this respect Jack power but almost everything remained with the well-known trademarks.

Conclusion

Domkraft continue to tread the path of rolling hypnotic riffs. The sound is even more differentiated on Sonic Moons and creates maximum brute experiences, which are brightened up with individual psychedelic moments. If you liked the previous albums, you will Sonic Moons especially liked. 7.5/10

Line Up

Martin Wegeland – vocals, bass

Martin Widholm – guitar

Anders Dahlgren – drums

Tracklist

01. Whispers

02. Stellar Winds

03. Magnetism

04. Slowburner

05. Downpour

06. Black Moon Rising

07. The Big Chill

