Domkraft – Sonic Moons – Album Review

Jack Power – Sonic Moons
Origin: Sweden
Release: 08.09.2023
Label: Magnetic Eye Records
Duration: 45:06
Genre: Doom / Sludge / Stoner
Photo Credit: Fredrick Francke
The trio of Jack power gives us Sonic Moons her fourth journey into dark, cold and harsh universe. And again, there is no such thing as light fare, even if the Swedes bring a few more agreeable bites into the stoner and sludge mixture this time.
Compared to the predecessor Seeds appears Sonic Moons as a logical successor, but even heavier in width or provided with slight psychedelic influences on individual tracks. Some contribution to the intensification of the sound should also Karl Daniel Lidén have. His mix teases out even more breadth and makes the overall impression more spacious.
Brutal worlds with hypnotic attraction
So the album starts with the surprising Whispersthat you HERE can listen to. If the song starts off violently, psychedelic elements later creep in and create a smooth sound for the band. If you take a closer look at the song and especially the relaxed vocals, then you could Whispers from King Buffalo be inspired and especially by the album Dead Star come from Jack power Shouldn’t you stray from the really hard path?
But Stellar Winds and Magnetism wipe away all doubts and present the band again in the traditional sound. Particularly Stellar Winds with its static, enthroned rhythm section and aching vocals, creates a forward-snaking hypnotic effect. The same applies to Magnetismwhich doesn’t hit you quite as fast, but still hits you in the chest with massive brute force.
Between groove and pain
Despite the references to the previous album Seeds the new nuances taste very good to the listener. Slowburner is therefore another highlight that you HERE can hear. Not only does it massively knock everything to pieces, but it also mixes with fine tones and moderate ideas.
Also the last three songs Downpour, Black Moon Rising and the mega long The Big Chill show both the usual degrees of hardness, the typical plaintive singing, as well as fuzzy and psychedelic tones. Nevertheless is Sonic Moons with its mostly painful and overly long Doom Stoner rollers at the beginning and end, it’s already an announcement. In this respect Jack power but almost everything remained with the well-known trademarks.
Conclusion
Domkraft continue to tread the path of rolling hypnotic riffs. The sound is even more differentiated on Sonic Moons and creates maximum brute experiences, which are brightened up with individual psychedelic moments. If you liked the previous albums, you will Sonic Moons especially liked. 7.5/10
Line Up
Martin Wegeland – vocals, bass
Martin Widholm – guitar
Anders Dahlgren – drums
Tracklist
01. Whispers
02. Stellar Winds
03. Magnetism
04. Slowburner
05. Downpour
06. Black Moon Rising
07. The Big Chill
Links
Facebook Jack
Instagram Jack
Also on Soundmagnet.eu
EP Review – Mammuthus – Imperator
Album Review – Thunder Horse – After The Fall
Live Review – Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats – Slaughter On First Avenue
Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!