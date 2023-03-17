Don Broco, Sleeping With Sirens

Event: 06.03.2023, Arena Vienna

Support: Ocean Grove

Origin: UK / USA / AUS

Ticket: —

Genre: Rock / Pop-Rock / Alternative Rock / Post-Hardcore

Concerts in the arena always have their own special charm. This industrial club, far away from the posh inner city, always invites you to celebrate. Despite the large number of visitors, concerts in the large hall have a very intimate vibe. It was the same this evening. The three bands heated up the audience properly, not only fans got their money’s worth here. Unfortunately, the sound didn’t quite live up to expectations, one would have wished for a better level for the vocals. The instruments were all the more massive and you could feel them in every cell of your body.

Ocean Grove opened the evening. A band like a journey through time. Her music skilfully combines different styles of music; so you could experience nu-metal as well as punk or grunge during the concert. Her style pays homage to the late 1990s and early 2000s, combined with the likable easy-goingness that Australians are known for. The setlist was a beautiful journey through their musical variety. Both the vocals, in which the rap interludes could not be missing, as well as the instrumental parts, fit well musically and heated up the party even more. The concert was a journey through their greatest hits. The dance was of Superstar opened, followed by other classics, such as Junkies or Cali Sun. Graduated Sunny, a successful conclusion to their concert.

The second band of the evening was Don Broco, a band from Bredford (UK) that never follows the trends, mixes many genres and doesn’t want to be pigeonholed. You could feel the energy from the first second. The setlist had a very pleasant flow. The audience was picked up immediately and not dropped during the whole concert. Right at the beginning with Bruce Willis set the pace, it should be a party that everyone likes to remember. The connection between Rob Damiani, singer, and the audience was palpable and electrifying. You could also tell by the multiple circle pits that spontaneously arose during the concert. A special moment in the concert was when the singer spotted a fan in the audience who looked like his brother and immediately dedicated the whole concert to him. Simon Delaney, the band’s guitarist, was particularly engrossed in his music. You really noticed that he loves what he’s allowed to do. It must be mentioned here that the sound was by far the best in the evening. It was wonderful to get involved with the singing. This came into its own even better because the band’s drummer kept letting his voice shine.

graduated Sleeping with Sirens, a post hardcore band from the USA. You could tell from the first second that they had been in the business for a long time. At Kelly Quinn the gratitude was visibly palpable when he thanked the audience for the fact that people in such a small country far away from America love their music. Another emotional highlight was the moment when a fan climbed onto the stage and was then given the opportunity to perform the chorus together with the singer. The audience thanked them with a relaxed atmosphere and several mosh pits, as well as crowd surfing. hit, like Leave it all Behind or Agree to Disagree could not be missing. With Break me Down the evening got off to a good and loud start. Unfortunately, you hardly heard anything from the singing at first, because the instruments completely drowned them out.

I would also like to briefly mention the security, who did a great job in front of the stage. Unexcitedly keeping an eye on the party people and being there immediately when it was needed. In conclusion, one can say that it was a very successful evening with very cool and varied bands. Even if it may sound trite, but the arena was once again demolished musically with a party.

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

