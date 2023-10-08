Don Francisco: A Legend in Hispanic Homes and a Life of Philanthropy

main priorities in your life: your family, your work, and your health. How do you manage to balance these aspects?

A. Balancing these three priorities is not an easy task, but it’s crucial for me. My family is very important to me, and I make sure to spend quality time with them whenever I can. I also prioritize my work because it gives me a sense of purpose and fulfillment. However, I am careful not to let it consume all my time and energy.

In terms of my health, I make it a point to take care of myself. I engage in regular physical activity, eat a balanced diet, and prioritize rest and relaxation. Without good health, I wouldn’t be able to do all the things I do.

Q. You mentioned that you are launching a podcast. Can you tell us more about it?

A. Yes, I’m really excited about the podcast. It’s called “What’s the Public Saying?” and it will focus on various topics that are relevant to society. Each episode will dive deep into a specific issue and explore different perspectives. I believe in the power of conversation and listening to others, so I want to create a platform where we can have meaningful discussions and learn from each other.

Q. As you approach 82 years old, what advice would you give to younger generations?

A. My advice would be to embrace change and always be open to learning and adapting. The world is constantly evolving, and it’s important to keep up with it. Don’t be afraid to take risks, chase your dreams, and work hard towards your goals. Surround yourself with good people who support and challenge you. And most importantly, never forget the value of kindness and empathy. Treat others with respect and always remember that we’re all interconnected.

Don Francisco’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and resilience. Despite his age, he continues to inspire and make a difference in the world. Whether it’s through his charity work or his upcoming podcast, he shows no signs of slowing down. His dedication to his family, his work, and his health serves as a valuable reminder of the importance of finding balance in life.

