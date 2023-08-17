Donald Sassoon, History is not made with dates

The history studied in school attaches great importance not only to characters (Julius Caesar, Napoleon, Hitler, etc.) but to a long series of dates that the poor students have to memorize. Professional historians are concerned more with historical processes and less with dates.

July 14, 1789 is the date on which the French, and not only the French, celebrate the Revolution thinking that the storming of the Bastille brought about the collapse of the monarchy. Yet the crowds that took the Bastille protested the forced resignation of Jacques Necker, Louis XVI’s reformist finance minister. They were not yet calling for the end of the monarchy and still less for a republic. For most of the next century, French political life was in turmoil: the absolute monarchy became a constitutional monarchy later, in 1789. The republic was proclaimed in 1792. The king was guillotined on January 21, 1793. Then Napoleon took power in 1799. He became emperor in 1804. After Waterloo (1815) there was the restoration of the Bourbons. In 1830 the Orléans arrive. In 1848 the Second Republic was proclaimed. Louis Napoleon (nephew of the “real” Napoleon) became President and, in 1852, Emperor.

In 1870 the Franco-Prussian War marked the end of the Second Empire. This was followed by the brief interlude of the Paris Commune (1871) and, finally, the establishment of the Third Republic whose first president was a royalist of Irish origin (MacMahon).

Only (and finally) in 1880 did the republican regime begin to feel secure. The royalists were still powerful, but a return to monarchy was now unlikely. It was then and only then that it was decided that July 14 would be a national holiday. July 14 was one of many possible dates that the National Assembly could have chosen. One could choose August 26 (1789), the day of the Declaration of Human Rights, or even October 6, 1789, when a demonstration of revolutionary women forced the king to leave Versailles for Paris, becoming a constitutional monarch.

Choosing 21 September (1792) when the monarchy was abolished would have been provocative for the royalists, who were still strong. For the same reason, January 21st (1793) could not be chosen: it was when Louis XVI was guillotined. Nor, of course, could June 2 (1793) be chosen when the Jacobins seized power, initiating the Terror.

July 14 was the least offensive date, precisely because its meaning was indeterminate: it was not the end of a regime, but only the beginning of a long process. The storming of the Bastille provided an appropriate “revolutionary” moment that, while not specifically republican, was still popular and heroic enough to satisfy radical sentiments.

History has often been built around dates: the date a treaty was signed, an empire was proclaimed, a king died and one was crowned, a scandal, a battle, a conspiracy, a revolt, an election, an assassination , a revolution (Putin replaced the date of the Soviet revolution with another, close and more congenial).

The celebration of historical dates, when public offices, schools and many shops are closed, is a phenomenon that develops above all in the 19th century, the century of nationalism. The UK is one of the few countries in the world that does not have an official national day. The choice would not have been easy. Celebrating the regicide of Charles I, beheaded on January 31, 1649 would be indelicate since a monarchy still exists.

In the United States, the holiday is the 4th of July. This is Declaration of Independence day, not the day the United States became independent. There is not even a special day (April 9, 1865) to celebrate the victory of the North over the South and the abolition of slavery. Indeed, this victory is silently forgotten and not celebrated. Southerners would be appalled.

Only recently did President Joe Biden establish June 19 as a federal holiday (meaning federal employees are on vacation). On that day in 1865, Union General Gordon Granger entered Texas to inform the slaves that they were finally free.

In Italy the holidays are almost all religious. The exceptions are April 25, May 1, and June 2. There are no commemorations for any of the days that led to the unification of Italy: no date for Garibaldi and the Expedition of the Thousand, no national holiday for October 26, 1860, when Garibaldi, at Teano, “handed over” the South to Vittorio Emanuele. There was September 20 for the breach of Porta Pia but this was abolished by Mussolini because the Catholics considered it offensive.

We celebrate the date, but we don’t remember another historical moment: the moment in which it is decided that a date is “historic”. The real power lies in deciding which date to choose. Historical dates are decided not by historians, but by politicians. And these often control the story as well. One of the duties of historians is to correct them.

