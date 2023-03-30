Home Entertainment Donald Trump was indicted for the bribery case against the porn actress Stormy Daniels
The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, was charged in the framework of the investigation against him for the alleged payment of a bribe to the porn actress Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, a president has been indicted. I take comfort in validating the adage that no one is above the law, not even a former president. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter, but the beginning,” said former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

The Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office had offered Trump the possibility of testifying in this alleged bribery case, in which Cohen was an instrumental part by giving Clifford some $130,000 so as not to reveal that he had alleged relations with the magnate almost 20 years ago.

The management was carried out irregularly by being hidden in the accounts of the Trump Organization, Trump’s company, during the 2016 electoral campaign.

His legal team had been anticipating for weeks that Trump would end up indicted and is already finalizing his strategy when this happens. According to CNN sources, Trump will appear in Manhattan once the charges are filed and is scheduled to give a speech after the preliminary hearing.

