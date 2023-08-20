Home » donau.pop.camp – mica – music austria
donau.pop.camp – mica – music austria

donau.pop.camp – mica – music austria

The donau.pop.camp takes place as part of the 13th International Danube Festival Ulm / Neu-Ulm. This music project was created for young musicians who want to learn and develop artistically. This camp is organized by popbastion.ulm, the city of Ulm, the Stadtjugendring Ulm eV and the Donaubüro Ulm/Neu-Ulm.

We offer:

Individual band coaching, workshops and seminars with renowned lecturers Intercultural exchange with musicians from various countries bordering the Danube – jam sessions and joint projects with other bands Appearances at the International Danube Festival An interview and a performance on a local radio station The opportunity to develop your own ideas and goals develop and work out

What you need to bring with you:

You are a band/musician from a country bordering the Danube All musicians must be able to participate from July 5th to July 12th, 2024. You are motivated to participate in the program You are interested in intercultural exchange You are fluent in English (most workshops are held in English)

Apply now by email:

Contact and application Information about your band A picture of your band A link to your music (Bandcamp, Spotify, Soundcloud…) A link to your social media platforms If you have a link to your videos

Application to:

popbastion.ulm
Tel: +49 (0)731 1406920
info@popbastion.de
www.popbastion.de
www.donaufest.de

Deadline: 30. September

Link:
www.popbastion.de

