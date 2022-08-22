On the 21st, Dong Xuan posted photos of her daughter’s dimple’s concert performance on social platforms. The little dimples in the picture are sweet and cute in a gray princess dress, and it is not difficult to see that they are quite similar to their parents. Dong Xuan said with the text: “This little girl has grown up, and let her dream be given wings to the symphony concert. This is the first cooperation with the Beijing New Music Symphony Orchestra. This is the first cooperation with the Beijing New Music Symphony Orchestra. I am more nervous off the stage than on the stage. Thank you for your help, and I hope all the children can have wings in their dreams.”

Seeing the beautiful performance photos of the dimples, netizens have left messages praising the cuteness of the dimples, saying “baby looks good”, “as beautiful as her mother”, “(Dong Xuan) cultivated the dimples really well”.

It is reported that Dong Xuan and his ex-husband Gao Yunxiang held a wedding in Beijing on August 21, 2011. On June 2, 2016, Dong Xuan gave birth to a daughter with a small dimple in Beijing. On July 16, 2019, according to media sources, Gao Yunxiang and Dong Xuan has officially divorced.

Previously, Dong Xuan also mentioned Gao Yunxiang’s Australian turmoil in a variety show, saying that the other party (Gao Yunxiang) had indeed encountered an accident and could not face the turmoil alone, and the man’s parents were not in good health, so she chose to help him sort out this matter.

