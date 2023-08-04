Dongfang Tune and Kugou Musician Open Platform Launch the ‘Oriental Accent Band Solicitation Project’ to Promote Chinese Culture Through Music

Dongfang Tune and Kugou Musician Open Platform have recently announced the launch of their joint project, the “Dongfang Tune·Band Solicitation Project,” with the aim of discovering and promoting new generation forces who are passionate about Chinese culture and music. By bringing together talented bands and incorporating Chinese cultural elements into their music, the project hopes to spread and preserve Chinese cultural heritage.

The Oriental Accent project is dedicated to celebrating beauty and sharing it with the world through music. The project utilizes the “Oriental Tune Music List” as a platform to connect hundreds of industry organizations, music labels, and musicians. By incorporating a variety of music styles, the project aims to stimulate creativity in the nation’s music culture and foster diverse exchanges and integration with music cultures from around the world. Oriental Tune is committed to using music as a medium to promote the prosperity and inheritance of Chinese culture, providing a platform for the display and dissemination of excellent music works, and facilitating the coexistence of Chinese culture and modern music.

To support and diversify the new generation of musicians, the Kugou Musician Open Platform offers comprehensive music services, ranging from songwriting production and trading to distribution and promotion. The platform also collaborates with various labels, institutions, and brands to create large-scale music events that help musicians grow in multiple aspects, ultimately contributing to the sustainable development of the music industry. The “Oriental Accent·Band Solicitation Project” is one of these initiatives.

The “Oriental Accent Band Recruitment Project” aims to gather talented individuals and encourage innovation while providing young musicians with opportunities to express themselves and experience the power and influence of Chinese culture. Through the formation of bands, the project hopes to unite young people as messengers of Chinese culture and impart the beauty of music. The winning team in the event will become the band members of the first season of the “Oriental Tune·Band Project,” embarking on a remarkable musical journey that explores the vast landscapes of China and spreads the profundity of Chinese culture through music.

This collaboration between the open platform of Kugou musicians and Oriental Accent aims to showcase the charm of Chinese culture to a wider audience. By harnessing the power of music, this band solicitation project will bring the beauty of Chinese culture to a broader stage, contributing to its spread and development.

The “Oriental Accent Band Recruitment Project” eagerly anticipates the discovery of more passionate and creative musicians. Through the medium of a band, these musicians will embark on a journey with oriental accents, exploring the diverse landscapes of China and using music to share the treasures of Chinese culture. This undertaking represents not just a musical adventure but also a profound love and inheritance of Chinese culture.

Let us eagerly await the launch of the “Oriental Accent Band Collection Project” and the arrival of this energetic and innovative band, which will bring more musical beauty and allow the light of Chinese culture to shine brightly in the world of music. It is hoped that this musical journey will become another chapter in the ongoing legacy of Chinese culture.

