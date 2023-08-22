Limited Edition Autumn Surprise in Kunming: Dongfeng Yufeng V9+ and Four Leaf Coffee Collaborate for a Romantic Gift Event

The people of Kunming, Yunnan are enjoying a unique surprise this autumn. Not only have they tasted the “first cup of milk tea in autumn,” but they have also received a “hard core surprise” from Dongfeng Yufeng V9+ and Four Leaf Coffee. This limited edition romance is exclusive to Kunming, known as the “City of Spring.”

Dongfeng Yufeng V9+ serves as a bridge for a “rich life” intertwined with flowers in Kunming. Dounan Flower Market, Asia’s largest fresh-cut flower trading market, is located in Kunming. It witnesses a daily transaction volume of up to 240,000 flowers during the peak period. Local flower farmers devote themselves to cultivating and transporting various varieties of flowers, such as roses, sunflowers, hydrangeas, and daisies, to the market. Flowers are not just a symbol of romance in Kunming; they are also the livelihood of many local flower farmers.

Due to its large space and high carrying capacity, Dongfeng Yufeng V9+ has become widely favored by local flower farmers. The vehicle plays a crucial role in transporting flowers to and from Dounan Flower Market. Flower growers appreciate the stability, quality guarantee, and intelligent control experience provided by the vehicle. For them, Dongfeng Yufeng V9+ is associated with flower delivery and is favored by the market because of its combination of prosperity and romantic factors.

The Dongfeng Yufeng V9+ activity decided to send flowers for free in Liqiu (the beginning of autumn) because flowers are the carrier of romance. Many flower farmers in Kunming plant, transport, and sell flowers themselves but have never received flowers themselves. This romantic surprise serves as a reward for their hard work and an opportunity for them to experience moments of happiness in their lives.

To enhance the romantic atmosphere, Dongfeng Yufeng V9+ has partnered with Yunnan’s well-known coffee brand, Four Leaf Coffee. Together, they aim to create a limited romance in autumn by combining the aroma of coffee and flowers. Yunnan is known for its rich coffee bean production, with 98% of the country’s coffee planting area and 99% of coffee production happening in the region. Four Leaf Coffee is devoted to creating a better lifestyle by strictly focusing on quality and integrating coffee into everyday scenes.

This joint romantic gift event not only showcases the cultural charm of these two domestic brands but also reflects their shared dedication to creating a happy life. The event signifies that romance is not just about a cup of coffee, a bouquet of flowers, a car, or furniture from IKEA. It represents a fulfilling life where people are accompanied by their families, have a career direction, and enjoy leisure and fun.

Dongfeng Yufeng V9+ is deeply rooted in local characteristic life scenes. In Kunming, it surprises flower farmers. In Lianyungang, it becomes an excellent tool for seafood transportation. In Xi’an, it transforms into a travel caravan. With its adaptability, Dongfeng Yufeng V9+ can turn “impossible” into “possible.” This activity is the first attempt of the “National Roaming VAN Environment Applicability” program in Kunming. It is believed that Dongfeng Yufeng V9+ will continue to surprise other cities in the future by combining local cultural elements and logistics transportation scenes, creating a romantic saga in each location.

