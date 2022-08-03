China News Agency, Beijing, August 2nd: Li Kunwu: How did Chinese comic books become popular in the world?

As one of the few cartoonists in China who has gone abroad, Li Kunwu won the “Chinese Comics Grand Golden Dragon Award” and was shortlisted for the “Cartoon Oscar” for his comic trilogy “From Little Li to Old Li – A Chinese Life” (all three volumes). “The French Angoulême Award, and also won the “Most Readers’ Choice Award” at the French Saint-Malo Book Fair and the “Historical Meeting” Cultural Festival Best Historical Comic Award. In March 2022, Li Kunwu was awarded the “French Knight of the Order of Literature and Art”. China News Agency “East and West Questions” recently interviewed Li Kunwu exclusively, telling how he created Chinese comic books that became popular in the world.

China News Agency reporter: For more than 30 years, your works have won many awards overseas. You have created many works about “ordinary people in the context of the great era”, such as “From Little Li to Old Li – The Life of a Chinese”, “My Mother – True Heart” and so on. As a Chinese cartoonist, how do you see your work becoming popular overseas?

Li Kunwu:Most of these works are shown in the form of graphic novels. In terms of expression, it is a combination of “novel” and “painting”, similar to some Chinese comics. Its plot is generally longer and more complex, with various styles.

This form of expression prevalent in Europe is easier for foreigners to accept. Just like when I made a dish, I replaced my chopsticks with a pair of knives and forks and handed it to foreign readers, so they could easily understand the story.

In March 2022, Li Kunwu was awarded the “Cavalier of French Literature and Art” at the French Embassy in China .Photo courtesy of the interviewee issued by China News Agency

My book “From Little Li to Old Li” started in 2005 and was published in 2010, just in time for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, when the world‘s attention was focused on China. People in many countries and regions in the world are eager to understand China‘s development: how did China‘s modernization process happen? What is the life of Chinese people like?

My works happen to express the life of the Chinese people and reflect the history of contemporary China. Therefore, these works have a group of overseas readers, mainly because of the combination of large background and small conditions.

China News Agency reporter: So far, some of your works have been officially published in 16 languages ​​in China, France, Britain, Germany, Spain, Japan, South Korea and other countries. What are the translations of representative works, and what are the characteristics of each?

Li Kunwu:In fact, my works can be regarded as “flowers inside the wall and fragrance outside the wall”, and their influence in foreign countries is greater than that in China. The presentation of graphic novels is similar to the sub-shots of movies, which can easily allow readers from different countries to understand the direction of the story more intuitively.

“From Little Li to Old Li” is one of my works that has been translated into the most languages. In addition to the version just mentioned, there will be a Croatian version in the near future. Different versions of works will generate different packaging due to the aesthetic characteristics of various countries, and there will also be differences in content understanding due to language differences.

In September 2013, Li Kunwu’s work “From Little Li to Old Li” won the China Comic Award.Photo by China News Agency reporter Liu Weiyong

I remember when it was translated into Finnish, the title was translated as “China“. Later, I explained to the editor that this book only reflects the stories of certain people in a certain period of time in China, and cannot be replaced by “China” alone. From the perspective of translation, the process of communicating with translators is also a process of communication between different cultures. However, each version is translated from the original Chinese version. If you understand the human feelings contained in the story, the translation will naturally have a different charm.

China News Agency reporter: What is the reason why your comic works can be published in multiple countries across different cultures and in more than a dozen languages? How do you think Chinese comics are better understood and absorbed overseas?

Li Kunwu:At a book sale in Barcelona, ​​Spain, I remember a blond European girl saying to me, “I hate you.” Later, she told me the reason, saying that she felt after watching my work “Spring Show” Very deeply, entangled in the fate of the protagonist, and cried all night. What I want to express through this example is that human nature is interlinked, and people from different countries will empathize with each other.

As the saying goes, there is nothing new under the sun. In my works, I will try to portray the image of each protagonist as vivid and vivid as possible, showing the most real side of them facing the times and the things in front of them. The characters in each story are of the times, but their joys and sorrows are beyond the times and beyond the race.

In the book “From Little Li to Old Li”, I recorded the scene of moving to a new house when I got married. I added this detail with reference to the advice of my French friend, Ou Lixing. This part of the detailed description moved many readers. Since I am writing the stories of Chinese people, it is inevitable that there will be difficulties in the process of cross-cultural communication. If you can communicate with friends from different countries, not only will there be more creative sparks, but the stories will also be easily liked by local readers.

China News Service reporter: Some people say that your works can reflect the development of China for more than half a century from the growth of small people. How do you feel about this evaluation? For more than 30 years, many of your works bear a deep “hometown imprint”. Why do works with Chinese “local culture” and “change of the times” attract international attention?

Li Kunwu:All my works are created from my personal perspective and combined with my own experience.

Li Kunwu shows his comic creation manuscript in his studio.Photo by China News Agency reporter Ren Dong

Over the years, I have gone to many places outside, and I have seen more and more, and my understanding and description of my hometown has become more vivid and three-dimensional. My hometown is in Kunming, which naturally has the characteristics of Spring City. The World Horticultural Exposition was once held in this city that is like spring all year round, which can also be regarded as a typical representative of urban development on the road to modernization in China. Everyone smells the local atmosphere from my works. I think this is the reflection that the world sees China in the process of urbanization, thinking about the embodiment of local culture, and it is also the embodiment of China showing its own personality to the world.

This is a good phenomenon. From everyone’s preferences, I have gained a source of inspiration and a deeper understanding of the personality of my works.

China News Service reporter: You once said: “The more individual the more the world, the more national the more international.” Can you explain the connotation of this sentence?

Li Kunwu:Overseas readers have a strong curiosity about life in rural China, which is part of the world. Many overseas readers don’t care whether the city I’m writing is Kunming or whether it’s located in southwest China, they care more about the story itself and the characters’ experiences. From these stories, each word gradually emerges and becomes a rhetoric for summarizing and refining the work.

To speak of individuality is to have a strong personal touch. Existence is reasonable, and your existence must have the value and meaning of existence. Just like painting creation, your works are not created for others, so draw your own story and focus on your own works, and you will naturally have individual characteristics. I believe that personality is not created deliberately, but gradually formed. It’s a gift that rewards dedicated people. Of course, individuality also needs to conform to the common emotional pursuit of human beings – truth, goodness and beauty.

China News Agency reporter: In your opinion, what role do cartoons play in promoting exchanges between the East and the West? What is the value and significance of the cross-cultural communication of Chinese comics?

Li Kunwu:As broad as movies are, as broad as comics, as broad as graphic novels.

In November 2020, foreign audiences visited the Li Kunwu Comics Exhibition in Kunming.Photo by China News Agency reporter Li Jiaxian

The special carrier of comics can carry all aspects of nature, humanities, and life. Judging from my works, it covers the old Kunming people’s eating, drinking, lasa, joys, sorrows and sorrows. When readers see my characters and understand their stories, they will have feelings for this land.

We can use comics as a carrier to show our way of life and humanistic feelings, let everyone come in and then go out through a visual method, and record this cuteness for our descendants and even the world in an easy way. City, this precious land. (Finish)

Li Kunwu, senior art editor of “Spring City Evening News”, director of Yunnan Artists Association, executive director of China News Cartoon Research Association. With the comic trilogy “From Xiao Li to Lao Li – A Chinese Life” (three volumes), he won the “China Comics Grand Golden Dragon Award”, was shortlisted for the “Cartoon Oscar” French Angoulême Award, and was awarded the French St. Marlow Book Fair “Readers’ Favorite Award” and “History Meeting” Cultural Festival Best Historical Comic Award. Winner of the “French Knights of the Order of Letters and Arts”.