Donner releases D1, a sample drum machine that cuts the complexity and simplifies – midifan: We focus on computer music

Donner, developer of the B1 analog bass synthesizer, showed off a new prototype at NAMM 2023—the Essential D1 Drum Machine, a 12-channel sampling drum machine.

This is a drum machine aimed at the entry-level market, and they wanted to offer a simplified and intuitive user interface with a workflow for real-time recording and step sequencing.

Facing the feature-rich or even complicated drum machine products on the market, this “minimalist” drum machine product aims to provide users with the necessary functions. As a sampling drum machine product, as long as it can provide sensitive feedback, it can provide a sequencer for programming, and at the same time ensure the stability of the performance – in this case, if the price is affordable enough, its users will definitely not be less of.

As a sampling drum machine, the matching sound material is an important part. The developers said that they will cooperate with Loopmaster, it can be seen that the sound content should not be too bad.

Price: $249, will be officially available in May 2023.

