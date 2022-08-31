On the evening of the 30th, Donnie Yen posted on social platforms to celebrate the 19th anniversary of his marriage to Wang Shishi, and shared a small video, which recorded some sweet moments that the two spent together along the way. Donnie Yen said: “Ms. Zhen, happy 19th wedding anniversary! Although I spent my time in the film again this year, you are always in my heart!”

It can be seen from the photos that Donnie Yen and Wang Shishi often travel and participate in activities together many times. They are sweetened by their love across the screen. At the end of the video, Donnie Yen also posted a few pictures of him riding a small electric donkey and carrying his wife on the road. There is no celebrity air at all, and he is very down-to-earth.

Many fans also left messages to send their blessings, “I wish Brother Dan and Sister Shishi a happy wedding anniversary”, “Good man, good actor, happy wedding anniversary”, and some netizens joked: “Master Ye, the tram is going well. Very 6 oh.”

It is reported that Wang Shishi is a professional model who once participated in the Miss Chinese Toronto contest organized by New Times TV and became the champion of the three materials. She and Donnie Yen met at a dinner in 2003. When the two knew each other for only three months, they held a romantic and warm wedding in a low-key manner. After marriage, Wang Shishi has a son (Zhen Jijia) and a daughter (Zhen Jiru) for Donnie Yen.

