[Sina Entertainment News]Donnie Yen, a member of the Hong Kong National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a famous Hong Kong actor, said in an interview with the media, “It is a great honor to be a new member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. It is a great responsibility. I will try my best to do this job well and serve everyone Serve and do something practical for the country.” Donnie Yen believes that action movies are more likely to infect the audience and can effectively promote some information of the movie itself. There are fewer and fewer action-type movies in China, and better policies are needed to attract investment and expand demand, so that more filmmakers can develop in this genre, so that more filmmakers can create more Chinese films. pride.