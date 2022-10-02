Home Entertainment Donnie Yen starred and produced “Search and Rescue” airborne in the National Day file- Entertainment- zhonggong.com
Tonight’s News (Reporter Ding Xiaochen) The movie “Search and Rescue” starring and supervised by Donnie Yen suddenly announced a few days ago that it will be scheduled for National Day. In the film, Donnie Yen, Han Xue, Jia Bing and others bring a touching story of saving their children in the extreme cold.

With the finalization of “Search and Rescue”, as of now, this year’s National Day files will include “Homecoming”, “Ordinary Heroes”, “Iron Will”, “New Big Head Son and Little Head Dad 5”, “New Cinderella 2”, and “I Am Tyrannosaurus Rex” “Search and Rescue” 7 films released.

“Search and Rescue” is starring and supervised by Donnie Yen, written and directed by Luo Zhiliang, and starring Han Xue and Jia Bing. In the cold winter season, A De (Donnie Yen) and his wife from Shenzhen took their 8-year-old son to Changbai Mountain for a trip, but because of A De’s fault, the son was lost. The couple sought assistance from the relevant local authorities. Even if there was little hope, the search and rescue police and the snow-covered search and rescue team still did not give up…

