Donnie Yen starred in the Hollywood blockbuster “John Wick 4”: the pinnacle of the series’ best contemporary action film

at present,“Quick Chase 4” social media word-of-mouth evaluation ban is lifted, and the evaluation is generally positive. It is generally believed that this film is the best in the series and another new pinnacle of action movies.

Partial evaluation:

1. Absolute shock from beginning to end. John Wick finds new form, impressing audiences with stunning action and surrounded by brilliant new characters. The first three parts construct a world view, while the fourth part explodes in an all-round way. An epic big screen experience. Burst!

2. John Wick 4 is one of the greatest Hollywood action movies of all time, at least from a technical standpoint. It’s gorgeously visually presented, with amazingly complex and inventive scenes, and I don’t know how they pull off some of them safely. Simply a great artistic achievement.

3. This movie is an absolute shock to the soul. It completely raises the standard of action movies. Donnie Yen is simply amazing. This is the pinnacle of contemporary action, absurd, over the top and explosive, all in the best possible way. Can’t wait for the second brush.

4. “John Wick 4” is one of the greatest action movies of all time. It surpasses the first three films in terms of story, scale, and conflict presentation. This film has countless amazing scenes. It is hard to imagine all of this All contained in one movie.

5. I had my doubts about John Wick 4’s nearly three-hour running time, but this movie proves it’s worth it. It’s a subtly paced epic that never tires, and the scenes are spectacular. The series has a strong lineup of newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP.

6. I watched the IMAX version of John Wick 4, and there were more deaths than the first three movies combined. John Wick once again shows strength that cannot be ignored without leaving a hole. This movie takes you all over the globe and provides the most powerful fighting and action scenes, which are heart-pounding and thrilling!

“John Wick 4” is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 24. The 169-minute film will also star Chinese action star Donnie Yen.