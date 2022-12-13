Donnie Yen starring in the new blockbuster “Tianlong Babu: Qiao Feng Biography” finalized: promoting Chinese martial arts

“Dragon Babu: The Legend of Qiao Feng” has released a new poster. The film will be released in Malaysia on January 16, 2023. Leading actor Donnie Yen will go to Malaysia on January 13th and 14th to participate in promotional activities.

The film is starring Donnie Yen, Chen Yuqi, Liu Yase, with Hui Yinghong and Wu Yue as special stars, and Wang Jing is co-producedIt tells the story of Qiao Feng, the leader of the beggar gang played by Donnie Yen, facing the dilemma of fate and life experience, fighting hard in the martial arts with strong willpower, and gradually transforming into the “most powerful man” who understands righteousness.

Previously, Donnie Yen shared behind-the-scenes stories on social platforms and devoted more than half a year in the preparation and shooting of this film.

In the interview, he mentioned that he has a certain influence internationally because of Chinese martial arts movies and action movies.

In this new work “The Legend of Qiao Feng in the Eight Parts of the Dragon”, as the producer, chief director and starring role, he wants to interpret Jin Yong’s story from a new perspective, and integrate Chinese traditional culture into it, so that the world‘s audience can be entertained through pictures and actions. Create our own heroes and feel the power of Chinese martial arts movies. Looking forward to experiencing Qiao Feng’s martial arts world through new angles and stories.

It is also understood that this film may be presented to audiences in the mainland as a major online movie, similar to Wang Jing’s previous movie “Eternal Sword and Dragon Slayer”, in which Donnie Yen played Wudang Zhang Sanfeng.