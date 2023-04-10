Last night, it was not just any The Bombonera. In addition to the presence of Jorge Almiron (new DT) in one of the boxes, the Xeneize Temple had the return of raphael dizeo y Mauro Martin to the stands, all this on the scene of a tough defeat against Colón de Santa Fé, the second consecutive defeat for the team at home. After this fall 12 o’clock sent a harsh message to the players of Boca.

The brave bar Xeneize shared through her Instagram account, @ lanro12oficial, a parade with a strong message: “Players: don’t disrespect the Boca shirt”. The same means by which photos and videos of Di Zeo and Martín cheering on the paravalanche during the meeting with Sabalero were also published. The last time the two leaders together was at the International Super Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Why couldn’t the leaders of the 12 enter La Bombonera?

After six years in which they could not enter the Alberto J. Armando Stadium because the right of admission fell on them, Rafael Di Zeo and Mauro Martín were present again in the paravalanche. Both were able to return after the measure expired last weekend and they made an entrance to the popular with pure celebration that they replicated on social networks.

The reason for its ban was a case for aggravated cover-up of a kidnapping for extortion produced by who was then the number three of the bar, Maximiliano Oetinger. Finally, last month it ended with all dismissals for lack of a tax accusation, for which the ruling was final. In turn, Di Zeo was acquitted in another trial last month, although the prosecutor has time to appeal until next Wednesday.

For its part, Boca did not use its appeal to request a ban on entry, warning that the barras bravas could cause problems at the Stadium. Even none of the men met the filter (being present in 16 of the last 19 games) and they entered the court anyway.