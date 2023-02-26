(Hong Kong, 26th) Charmaine Sheh (Ah Sheh), who has been focusing on China‘s development in recent years, will make a strong comeback to shoot TVB’s new series. All fans of the series are eagerly waiting for her. He intends to step over the border and transform into a producer, so as not to let Taiwanese actress Lin Hsinju focus on beauty. When Charmaine Sheh attended a public event on the 25th, she confessed that she had conceived several scripts, and she will start to work in this direction after finishing the filming of the new drama, hoping to realize her dream of acting career as soon as possible!

Charmaine Sheh, Man Chung-han, Chen Jiarong and Xia Shaosheng attended the opening ceremony in Tsim Sha Tsui on the 25th. Charmaine Sheh’s popularity is strong, and as soon as she arrived at the venue, a large number of guests rushed to take photos, and her popularity exploded. She revealed that she will start filming TVB’s new drama “News Queen” next month. This time she was attracted by the script and is busy preparing for it. Because she plays the anchor, she needs to practice how to speak naturally to the camera.

Special thanks to Chen Shancong

Charmaine Sheh returned to “My Mother’s Home” this time to film a series. In addition to the photos of the three major TV stars Ma Guoming, Tan Junyan and Chen Shancong, many TVB artists recommended themselves to perform with Charmaine Sheh. She said happily: “Many people don’t know, but thank you very much.” Brother Chen Shancong, I heard last year that I might return to TVB to film dramas, that is to say, I would find a role to play with me, because it has been a long time since I have not cooperated with him. I asked him if it was true, and he said to see how it is, I did not expect it to be really pleasantly surprised.”

Charmaine Sheh’s last wireless drama was “Apostle Walker” in 2014. She smiled and pointed out that her co-star Lam Fung is already a father and has met the other’s daughter. He praised her for being very smart. Whenever she met, she would call her “Beautiful Sister”, with a sweet mouth like a father. Want to start a family quickly? She laughed and said, “While waiting, I enjoy my life now.” She is not in a hurry to start a family, but is waiting for love to nourish her, and I believe it will be just around the corner. She revealed that it is her dream to produce her own series, but she does not know if it will come true, because there are many things to prepare, “Actually, I have thought about many stories, and it is quite difficult to set a direction. It will take some time. Think about it. If you don’t have a favorite actor, let the story go first, and if there is a role that suits you, you will act.”