Charmaine Sheh, who is valued as a queen, wants to fulfill her dream of being a producer.

Charmaine Sheh (Ah Sheh) made a strong comeback to TVB after the show, and fans of the show are eagerly waiting. However, she is full of plans in her mind because of her excellent acting skills. During the event, he confessed that he has already conceived several scripts, and after finishing the filming of the new drama, he will march in this direction, hoping to realize his dream of acting career as soon as possible!

In recent years, many Taiwanese gangs have joined the ranks of producers, including Vivian Hsu, Peter Ho, Ruby Lin, etc. Among them, Ruby Lin, who has more than 10 years of relevant experience, is the most powerful. Audiences in Hong Kong and Taiwan paid attention and discussed it, and the popularity of the leading actors in the drama soared, and they were shortlisted for 11 Golden Bell Awards with a hot attitude. Following the drama “Hua”, Lin Xinru will serve as the producer of the drama series “Lifetime” this year, and continue to develop behind the scenes.

And Charmaine Sheh of the Hong Kong Gang, has become popular in China with “Story of Yanxi Palace” 5 years ago, and has worked so much since then that she has to stay there for a long time. Only recently “returned” to her natal family to take on the new drama “NEWS Queen”. Interested in joining the ranks of producers and producing their own series. When she attended a public event yesterday, she bluntly said that this is a dream for many years: “I really want to, but a lot of things need to be prepared, and I have also thought about a lot of stories. It is very difficult to set the direction first! (When will it happen?) I don’t know, wait until the filming is finished. Only think about new dramas. (Is there any favorite actor?) You have to read the story first.”

News source: Hong Kong Oriental Daily

