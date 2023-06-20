Don’t lie anymore, even James Cameron realized

In the midst of the serious incidents that occurred again in the province of Jujuy this Tuesday, in this case in the Capital, in the surroundings of the Legislature, the governor of that province, Gerardo Morales, held the President responsible for all the events, to the vice and to groups of extreme left for the violence that is registered in that place.

“I hold President @alferdez and Vice President @CFKArgentina responsible for the extreme violence that is taking place in the province of Jujuy. The violent are not going to twist our arm. After 40 years of democracy, I repudiate and call on all Argentines to repudiate what Kirchnerism and the Left Front are doing in Jujuy,” said the head of the Jujuy Executive through your account the Twitter.

And then he followed up with more posts and showing photos to back up what he was saying:

“Can you explain @alferdez @CFCargentina And why does La Cámpora send militants from different parts of the country to disturb the peace in Jujuy? This confirms my statements regarding how the national government is sending violent people to destabilize. All they do is encourage violence! Stop fucking the people!” Morales remarked on Twitter.

In this context, after 2:00 p.m., Cristina Kirchner went out to the crossing, also using that social network and harshly criticizing the governor of Jujuy:

“Take charge Governor Morales and stop with the repressive madness that your own actions have unleashed. What is happening in the Province of Jujuy is your absolute responsibility and you know it,” said Cristina.

“It seems that savage repression is in their DNA. You were a high official of the Government of the first Alliance that in 2001 declared the State of Siege and was responsible for the murder of 38 Argentines, ”he added.

And finally it closed. And please, Morales, don’t lie anymore… that even James Cameron realized.

Alberto Fernández’s response to Gerardo Morales

Within this framework, and in the same way, Alberto Fernández himself responded a few minutes later:

“You are the only one responsible for having brought our beloved province of Jujuy to this extreme situation trying to impose a constitutional reform that does not respect the National Constitution,” said the President.

And he added: “A reform that disregards international agreements, does not listen to the original peoples and denies the right to protest. The national government respects federalism and local electoral results, but must guarantee coexistence and respect for human rights.

And finally, he asked him to stop the actions of the Police in Jujuy: “For this reason, we demand that the Government of Jujuy immediately cease the repression. Likewise, we also demand the Government of Jujuy to summon all the social actors from Jujuy to find ways of dialogue to overcome the controversy that it has created”.

March and incidents in the Jujuy Legislature

A new and massive march that brought together multiple sectors of society in the capital of Jujuy on Tuesday led to a serious confrontation with the Police that included attacks with stones and tear gas.

The mobilization was directed to the Legislature to protest against the partial reform of the provincial Constitution, which is advancing in the midst of a situation of protests on roads and streets throughout the provincial territory.

The police advance was recorded shortly after 11 a.m. about 200 meters from the provincial parliament where Governor Gerardo Morales was leading the session and they were preparing to swear an oath to the reform of the magna carta.

Infantry members of the Jujuy police clashed strongly, throwing rubber bullets and tear gas in a climate of permanent conflict and tension in the Jujuy capital.

From the other place, the demonstrators threw stones and broke fences trying to enter the Legislature.

